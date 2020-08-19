When Luka Modric Met Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich On His £1bn Yacht While At Spurs

Real Madrid star Luka Modric enjoyed a productive four-year spell with Tottenham before moving across to Spain ahead of the 2012-13 season. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation and has played an instrumental part in Los Blancos' success in the Champions League. However, in his upcoming autobiography, Luka Modric: My Autobiography, the Croatian international revealed he was close to sealing a transfer to Chelsea and had personally met Roman Abramovich with his representatives.

Luka Modric reveals he met Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich on his yacht during Tottenham days

In an extract published by The Guardian, Luka Modric revealed in his autobiography that it was exciting to meet Roman Abramovich on his yacht. The Croatian midfielder wrote that after the end of the 2010-11 season, his agents Vlado Lemi and Davor Urkovi had expressed that Chelsea wanted to sign him and he was open to moving to west London. Luka Modric revealed that he took a private jet from Zadar to Cannes, where his management team was waiting before travelling 30km to Nice. The former Tottenham star's team were then picked up by Roman Abramovich's security, from where they travelled to the Chelsea owner's yacht via a speedboat.

"I wanted to fight for trophies and win titles, and I felt this wouldn’t happen if I stayed at Tottenham. I wanted to move to Chelsea, I wanted to move to a more ambitious club.



Sadly it was blocked."



Luka Modric mentions in his book that security on the yacht was precise and quick and well organised. As they were relaxing on one of the luxury decks, the playmaker revealed that Roman Abramovich walked in, accompanied by his wife Dasha and their son. Luka Modric then pointed out that the Chelsea owner did not waste time beating around the bush and he had an impression of a relaxed but somewhat mysterious person. Abramovich made it clear that he wanted to sign Modric for Chelsea, and the midfielder believed it was time to move as he wanted to win trophies and league titles, which he believed was not possible at Tottenham.

However, what followed was one of his most difficult moments in England, after Luka Modric made his intentions clear of leaving to the press. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy blocked the Croatian international's transfer to Chelsea and said that if a big offer from a big club like Real Madrid came in, only then would he sanction his sale. Luka Modric revealed that he resented Levy's behaviour, as he broke a promise, which Croatians consider as one of the most important things. Modric stayed put at Tottenham for another season before sealing a £30 million move to Real Madrid.

(Image Courtesy: AP)