Van De Beek Shouldn't Have Signed For Man United, Claims Van Basten After Chelsea Omission

It has been far from an ideal start for Donny van de Beek since joining Man United in the summer. The former Ajax star, touted as one of the finest creative players of his age, is yet to start a Premier League game for the Red Devils, having operated from the bench for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. On Saturday against Chelsea, Man United were desperate for a spark in what was a dour 0-0 draw, and the Man United boss opted against introducing Van de Beek, raising questions on whether the Dutch international was right to choose a move to Old Trafford.

Van de Beek benched: Van Basten believes Man United new signing should have considered other options

Speaking to Dutch TV channel Ziggo Sport, Dutch legend Marco van Basten questioned Donny van de Beek's decision to join Manchester United after he was an unused substitute in the game against Chelsea. The former Milan striker claimed that as a good player, Van de Beek should be playing regularly. He added that for a player like the 23-year-old to play six or seven games this year is shocking and detrimental to his rhythm.

🗣️ — Marco Van Basten on Donny:



“It is very bad for such a boy to only play six or seven times in a year, that's terrible for your rhythm! You can earn a lot more, but you also have to see where you can play.” #mufc #mujournal



[Ziggo Sport] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) October 26, 2020

Marco van Basten said that as a top player one has to look at their chances of playing time at the new club rather than the wages they offer. The Ajax legend believes the Dutch international should have waited a while longer before choosing a move to Manchester United.

Van Basten's comments were echoed by Manchester United legends Patrice Evra and Gary Neville. Evra, who was on pundit duty for Sky Sports said that the Red Devils did not need Van de Beek and he was baffled that the club splashed out £40 million to get him on board. Neville said that he was shocked by the lack of game time the former Ajax star has received.

Patrice Evra: "Why did we buy Van de Beek? I have nothing against him. He's watching the game from the stands. We don't need him. Nobody will say it but that's the truth." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 24, 2020

Despite scoring on his debut, Donny van de Beek has made four substitute appearances from the bench in the Premier League and is yet to start a game for the Red Devils in the top flight. After his team's 4-1 win over Newcastle, Solskjaer had suggested that the 23-year-old will receive his fair share of minutes over the course of the season. The Man United boss said that the Dutchman has been impressive in training and in the little minutes he has received since his transfer. Solskjaer insisted he will have a massive impact on the team this season.

(Image Courtesy: Manchester United Instagram)