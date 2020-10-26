Paul Pogba Set For Cameo Role At Man United After Differences Over Position With Solksjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer caused a stir when he relegated star midfielder Paul Pogba to the bench against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. The World Cup winner, who is also the Red Devils' record signing, had formed a formidable partnership with the influential Bruno Fernandes last season after returning from injury but has failed to make an impact in any of the games this season. Pogba laid out the assist for Marcus Rashford's winner in Paris but could be used in a 'cameo role' if reports are to be believed.

Pogba cameo role: Man United could use midfielder sparingly after PSG, Chelsea matches

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted for a midfield of Scott McTominay and Fred and benched the likes of Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba on Satruday against Chelsea. The latter, came on from the bench for the second successive game, with many fans baffled that the French World Cup winner was not part of the starting XI in both the games.

The 27-year-old is expected to return to the starting XI at some point over the course of the season, but The Athletic reports that Man United could make the change permanent. It is believed that Pogba's energy levels have drastically reduced after contracting coronavirus in the summer and the former Juventus man could make a decisive impact from the bench.

There is a feeling that a cameo role for Paul Pogba suits #mufc. Pogba is said to have reservations about playing in a deeper position #mulive [@lauriewhitwell] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 25, 2020

Fred and McTominay had played in the midfielder for most of last season after Pogba was ruled for most of the season, before he made a comeback during the Project Restart. The report further states that the 27-year-old had reservation of playing a deeper position in the line-up, with Bruno Fernandes slotting in the No.10 role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactical set-up. Pogba's assist for Marcus Rashford's winner in pairs also came from further up the pitch, with Fernandes having moved in behind to allow his teammate the space and freedom to create the move.

Pogba's relegation to the bench could have a decisive impact on his future, with the 27-year-old's contract ending this summer. While the Red Devils have an option of extending the current Pogba contract by a year, a transfer could very weel be on the cards if the situation persists. The French international has time and again flouted a transfer away from Old Trafford, and with his services currently dispensable with the arrival of Donny van de Beek, the Red Devils could cash in on their record-sgning in the summer.

(Image Courtesy: Paul Pogba Instagram)