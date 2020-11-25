INT Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Inter Milan and Real Madrid will face off this week at the San Siro in a UEFA Champions League group stage clash. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 25 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our INT vs RM Dream11 prediction, INT vs RM Dream11 team and the probable INT vs RM playing 11.

INT vs RM live: INT vs RM Dream11 prediction and preview

Inter Milan sit rock bottom of Group B with only two points taken from a possible nine thus far. The Nerazzurri will also be without five players for the clash with Aleksandar Kolarov, Marcelo Brozovic and Daniele Padelli self-isolating after returning positive coronavirus tests, while Stefano Sensi and Matias Vecino are nursing injuries.

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid are currently third in the group, level on four points with second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk. The European giants will be without Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde, Alvaro Odriozola and Luka Jovic. Based on recent form our INT vs RM match prediction is a closely contested battle between two powerhouses ending in a draw.

🎂 | BIRTHDAY



Oriali, our First Team Technical Manager and unforgettable Nerazzurri star, turns 68 today!



Wish him a wonderful day! 👇 pic.twitter.com/cEtMXoM55j — Inter (@Inter_en) November 25, 2020

INT vs RM Dream11 prediction: Probable INT vs RM playing 11

Inter Milan probable 11 - Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Gagliardini, Vidal, Perisic; Lukaku, Martinez

Real Madrid probable 11 - Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Mariano, Hazard

INT vs RM live: Top picks for INT vs RM Dream11 team

INT vs RM live: Inter Milan top picks

Lukaku

Hakimi

INT vs RM live: Real Madrid top picks

Courtois

Modric

INT vs RM Dream11 prediction: INT vs RM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Courtois

Defenders - Skriniar, Hakimi, Varane, Nacho

Midfielders - Modric (VC), Vidal, Kroos

Forwards - Hazard, Lukaku (C), Martinez

Note: The above INT vs RM Dream11 prediction, INT vs RM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The INT vs RM Dream11 team and INT vs RM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Real Madrid Twitter