Romelu Lukaku Has More Goals in 2020 Than Anyone Else in Premier League, LaLiga Or Ligue 1

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has already grabbed three of the nine goals Inter Milan have scored in their opening two games in Serie A this season. The centre-forward was on target twice in Inter's 5-2 win over Benevento on Wednesday night after opening his account against Fiorentina on Matchday 1. Goal machine Romelu Lukaku has now put himself in contention with greatness this year, with only Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski scoring more goals for club and country than the Inter Milan hitman among players in Europe's top five leagues. Astonishingly, Lukaku has not yet scored a goal for Belgium this year.

ALSO READ: Dembele Transfer: Barcelona Star DOES NOT Want Man United Move; Rejected Liverpool & Juve

Romelu Lukaku stats at Inter Milan under Antonio Conte

Since signing for Inter Milan from Man United in a £75m (€82m) move last summer, Romelu Lukaku has found the net 37 times in 53 games across all competitions. Lukaku has also registered six assists for the Nerazzurri, who plan to topple Juventus as Serie A champions this season. Lukaku has begun the new campaign in dominant fashion and has previously expressed his desire to win the Golden Boot (Capocannoniere) in Serie A.

Ronaldo and Lewandowski are the only players in Europe's top five leagues with more goals for club and country in 2020 than Romelu Lukaku 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w16mzwDbD5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 30, 2020

ALSO READ: Diego Maradona Wears ‘space-age’ Face Mask While Watching Gimnasia during A Friendly

Lukaku scored a total of 34 goals for Inter Milan last season in all competitions with 20 of them coming in 2020. With three goals this season, he has taken his tally to 23 goals this year and currently has more goals for club and country in 2020 than any other player in the Premier League, LaLiga or Ligue 1. Only Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A and Robert Lewandowski in the Bundesliga have more goals than Lukaku this year.

Romelu Lukaku stats: All goals for clubs and country

Lukaku began his senior career at Anderlecht, scoring a total of 41 goals for the Belgian outfit before making his move to Chelsea in 2010. He was then loaned out to West Brom for one season and scored 17 times for the Baggies. Following a spell at the Hawthorns, Lukaku made a name for himself at Everton, scoring 87 times for the Toffees before being snapped up by Man United.

41 goals for Anderlecht

17 goals for West Brom

87 goals for Everton

42 goals for Manchester United

37 goals for Inter Milan

52 goals for Belgium



Romelu Lukaku, at 27, has 276 career goals.



What a buy for Inter Milan.#ForzaInter #UEL pic.twitter.com/NPhTOQW10g — bet365 (@bet365) September 30, 2020

ALSO READ: Neymar, Alvaro Gonzalez Escape Punishment In PSG Vs Marseille Bust-up

At Manchester United, Lukaku scored 42 goals in two seasons but was still offloaded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer of 2019. Lukaku has a total of 52 goals for the Belgian national team. In total, the Inter Milan star has scored an incredible 276 goals in his career and is still only 27 years old.

ALSO READ: San Diego Loyal Walk Off The Pitch In Protest Of Homophobic Slur Hurled In USL Game

Image Credits - Romelu Lukaku Instagram