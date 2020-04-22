Romelu Lukaku Reveals 23 Inter Milan Players Displayed Coronavirus Symptoms In January

Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku revealed that nearly all members of the Inter Milan squad displayed symptoms of coronavirus in January. The outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has cast doubt over the Serie A return date as the remainder of the season has been suspended indefinitely. However, Romelu Lukaku shockingly stated that 23 out of 25 players at Inter Milan were ill upon returning from their Christmas break with defender Milan Skriniar nearly fainting on the pitch in one game.

Coronavirus in Italy: Serie A players with coronavirus

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was the first player to test positive for coronavirus as teammates Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala also confirmed they tested positive for the deadly bug. Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini along with nine other players at the club tested positive for coronavirus. The other Serie A players with coronavirus included Fiorentina trio Dusan Vlahovic, Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella. Due to the spread of the deadly virus in Italy, the Serie A return has been put on hold.

Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid-19 y tanto Oriana como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos encontramos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/g1X1Qtx2S3 — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

Coronavirus in Italy: Romelu Lukaku makes revelation on Inter Milan squad

Romelu Lukaku claimed that 23 players from the Inter Milan squad showed strong symptoms of coronavirus. In an Instagram Live chat with Belgian TV presenter Katrin Kerkhofs, who is also the wife of Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku explained that most of his teammates were ill with a 'cough and fever'. Despite the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy, Romelu Lukaku surprisingly claimed that no Inter Milan player tested for coronavirus at the time.

Coronavirus in Italy: Inter Milan defender nearly faints during a game

Romelu Lukaku went on to describe the seriousness of the illness among his Inter Milan teammates. Romelu Lukaku lifted the lid on an incident when Inter Milan faced Cagliari on January 26 and Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar nearly fainted on the pitch. Romelu Lukaku claimed he was feeling warmer than usual while training as most of his teammates felt feverish and constantly kept coughing. Skriniar needed to be subbed off the pitch after just 17 minutes due to illness as the 25-year-old nearly fainted during the game.

