Ex-Arsenal Star Lukas Podolski Advises Gunners To Sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski has claimed that they should not worry before selling off striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, even as Real Madrid inquired about the Gabon forward. Aubameyang's contract with Arsenal expires next summer and the striker has been linked with a move away from Emirates, with no development on a contract extension.

Real Madrid interested in Aubameyang

🗓 #OnThisDay last year, @Aubameyang7 scored a hat-trick in a memorable victory over Valencia at the Mestalla pic.twitter.com/gEQ4AVXi8V — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 9, 2020

Barcelona were interested in signing Aubameyang in January 2020. However, the move failed to materialise, with Spanish rivals Real Madrid now linked with the Arsenal man. Now, Lukas Podolski has offered a piece of advice to the Gabon international. He has claimed that Aubayemang should take his chances if Real Madrid come calling.

Aubameyang should take chances: Lukas Podolski

While speaking to Sky Sports, Lukas Podolski stated that it was natural to see any club's interest after the kind of season Aubameyang had. When a player like Aubameyang dreams of playing for a European giant like Real Madrid and if the club also seems interested, then the striker should take chances. The former Germany international claimed that Arsenal should proceed with the deal, which might turn out to be profitable for the North London club.

Lukas Podolski asserted that the proceeds that Arsenal might earn from the sale of Aubameyang should be used in investing in new players. Apart from Real Madrid and Barcelona, reports reveal that Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in roping in the former Borussia Dortmund striker. Podolski accepted the fact that the departure of Aubameyang might turn out to be a huge loss for Arsenal, but this is how the business of football works.

Jeremie Aliadiere advises Mikel Arteta to let go Aubameyang

Apart from Lukas Podolski, former Arsenal star Jeremie Aliadiere has advised Mikel Arteta to let go Aubameyang in the upcoming transfer window. While speaking to Goal, Aliadiere asserted that Arsenal had to let go the striker, further slamming the board that they cannot go on losing players for free. He believes that cashing on the Gabon striker a year before his contract ends will be profitable for the club. He further asserted that the club should sell off a player two years before his contract ends if he denies extending his stay.

