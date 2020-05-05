Lukas Podolski Jokes About Kebab Shop In Cologne Attracting Long Queue Of Hungry Locals

A Lukas Podolski Kebab shop in Cologne attracted plenty of customers on as Germany eased its rules on the coronavirus lockdown. The Lukas Podolski kebab shop in Cologne was one of the few shops that opened up allowing citizens to grab a meal on a night out. Lukas Podolski, the Antalyaspor forward, is the owner of six Mangal Doner eateries, including four in his hometown of Cologne.

Lukas Podolski Kebab shop in Cologne: Crowds gather

Arsenal and Germany legend Lukas Podolski is renowned as a savvy businessman and according to reports from The Sun, the 34-year-old also owns an ice-cream parlour, a pub as well as a textile shop in the city of Cologne. One Lukas Podolski kebab shop in Cologne witnessed a queue of customers on a Monday night as the lockdown rules in Germany were slowly lifted. However, Lukas Podolski took to Twitter to have a slight joke at the expense of the customers outside his shop that was providing locals with their meals -

Lukas Podolski kebab shop in Cologne: Mural vandalized

Although fans were able to enjoy a nice meal outdoors from the Lukas Podolski kebab shop, they were angered once they saw his famous mural vandalised. The remarkable artwork depicting an image of Lukas Podolski at Zulpicher Strasse, also known as the "party street" in Cologne was defaced, with brown hair being drawn out of the footballers' nostrils and a unibrow just under his forehead. Lukas Podolski is considered a legend in his hometown of Cologne, where he began his professional career, and some fans of the star forward were unhappy to see his mural defaced.

The Lukas Podolski mural on Zülpicher Straße has been defaced. Bastards. pic.twitter.com/qwNURQGlSC — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) May 3, 2020

Lukas Podolski Germany career

The Lukas Podolski Germany senior career kickstarted in 2004 and he has represented Deutschland in seven major tournaments. Podolski was part of the German squad that won the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. The 34-year-old retired from international football in 2017 as the third-highest top scorer for his Germany with 49 goals to his name.

Lukas Podolski Arsenal career

Lukas Podolski joined Premier League side Arsenal from FC Koln in 2012. The German attacker helped the Gunners win the 2014 FA Cup ending their trophy drought. Following a two-and-a-half year spell at North London, Podolski left for Inter Milan on loan in January 2015 before permanently making a move to Turkish side Galatasaray in the summer.

