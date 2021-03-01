Luke Shaw Levels Severe Allegations On Referee After Being Denied Penalty Against Chelsea

Premier League giants Manchester United failed to make the most of their visit to Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were forced to settle for a draw against Chelsea, in a game that has been marred with a crucial refereeing decision again. Following a controversial handball decision involving Callum Hudson-Odoi, defender Luke Shaw levelled severe allegations at referee Stuart Attwell, only for Man United to backtrack later.

Luke Shaw interview: Defender levels serious allegations after Chelsea vs Man United draw

Hudson-Odoi and Mason Greenwood were up against each other to win possession after a splendid save from Eduoard Mendy. And the Chelsea forward appeared to have committed a handball in his side's own penalty area but the referee decided to award a freekick to the Blues instead. Although a monitor check was called for, the referee decided to stick with his original decision. Luke Shaw, in a conversation with Sky Sports, had revealed that he was bewildered by the decision between the referee Stuart Attwell and Man United skipper Harry Maguire.

Luke Shaw: on the penalty decision. "The ref even said to H [Harry Maguire] I heard him say: ‘If I say it’s a penalty it’s going to cause a lot of talk about it after.’ So, I don’t know what happened there." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/jEahaGBB1P — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 28, 2021

Shaw insists he just saw a handball, although could not understand the touch between Mason Greenwood and Callum Hudson-Odoi. He reveals he wasn't even aware of a potential decision check. "The ref even said to H (Harry Maguire), I heard him that 'if I say it is a pen, then it is going to cause a lot of talk about it after, so I don't know what happened there."

According to Shaw, the referee told Maguire that he was informed by the VAR that it was a penalty. "I don't understand why he's stopped. If he's going to stop, you would think maybe he is going to give a pen, because we had the ball. We were attacking", said Maguire as he lashed out at Attwell.

Chelsea vs Man United: Red Devils backtrack on Luke Shaw interview claims

However, Man United have now issued a clarification on Shaw's scathing allegations. Club officials have informed Sky Sports News that Shaw has misheard the conversation between the referee and Maguire. The captain has himself informed Man United that no such conversation took place.

Despite the clarification, Solskjaer remains infuriated over the Hudson-Odoi handball decision. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the manager said, "Yep, 100 per cent. They're shouting it's handball for our player, but when you look at it on the video, it's taken two points away from us."

Image courtesy: AP