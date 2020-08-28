LYN Vs DIJ Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Live

Olympique Lyonnais will battle it out against Dijon FCO in their first game of the new Ligue 1 season after a sensational run in the Champions League. Lyon reached the semi-finals, only to be knocked out by eventual champions Bayern Munich. The Ligue 1 match will be played on Friday, August 28, 2020 (Saturday according to IST). Here is our LYN vs DIJ Dream11 prediction, schedule, team news and LYN vs DIJ playing 11 details.
Also Read | Lyon president Aulas seeks court ruling to resume Ligue 1
Venue: Parc Olympique Lyonnais
Date: Friday, August 28, 2020 (Saturday according to IST)
Time: 12.30 am IST
Our squad for #OLDFCO on Friday 🔴🔵— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 27, 2020
Rafael is suspended while Tino Kadewere is absent for personal reasons. pic.twitter.com/bUXgES4rVk
Despite a sensational performance in the Champions League last season, Lyon will not be able to participate in the competition this term. The team finished seventh in the Ligue 1 table last season, losing out on the Champions League berth. On the other hand, Dijon finished 16th in the competition last term and were successful in avoiding relegation to the second-tier, seven points saving them from the drop. Dijon have already played a game in the competition, starting out with a defeat against Angers.
Also Read | Ligue 1 could resume with playoffs before August 2 despite being declared null and void
Lyon: Anthony Lopes, Boris Essele, Anthony Racioppi, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Léo Dubois, Fernando Marçal, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Melvin Bard, Youssouf Koné, Joachim Andersen, Sinaly Diomande, Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Rafael, Kenny Tete, Oumar Solet, Houssem Aouar, Bertrand Traoré, Thiago Mendes, Rayan Cherki, Jean Lucas, Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Tousart, Boubacar Fofana, Martin Terrier, Moussa Dembélé, Memphis Depay, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Amine Gouiri, Karl Toko Ekambi, Maxwel Cornet, Bruno Guimarães, Cenk Ozkacar, Yaya Soumare, Lenny Pintor, Kadewere
Dijon: Alfred Gomis, Runar Alex Runarsson, Levi Kahamba Ntumba, Wesley Lautoa, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Fouad Chafik, Ahmad Ngouyamsa, Ngonda Muzinga, Senou Coulibaly, Mickael Alphonse, Eric Ebimbe, Mihai Dobre, Yassine Benzia, Didier Ndong, Frederic Sammaritano, Jordan Marie, Romain Amalfitano, Pape Cheikh Diop, Didier Ndong, Rayan Philippe, Aurelien Scheidler, Mounir Chouiar, Mama Balde, Julio Tavares
Also Read | Kylian Mbappe is the future of PSG: Leonardo opens up on Neymar, Mbappe future in Ligue 1
Goalkeeper: Anthony Lopes
Defenders: Wesley Lautoa, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Léo Dubois, Marcelo
Midfielders: Thiago Mendes, Didier Ndong, Eric Ebimbe
Forwards: Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay (c), Mounir Chouiar (vc)
Lyon: Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay
Dijon: Mounir Chouiar, Eric Ebimbe
Also Read | Lyon vs Dijon prediction, live streaming details, head-to-head, Ligue 1 match preview
Lyon are the favourites in this game.