Kylian Mbappe Is The Future Of PSG: Leonardo Opens Up On Neymar, Mbappe Future In Ligue 1

Amid frequent transfer rumours suggesting the departure of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Leonardo Araujo has suggested the two will continue at Parc des Princes for the foreseeable future. While Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool, Neymar is reportedly eager to return to Barcelona after his world-record departure in 2017.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe's contract runs until June 2022

The contracts of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar with PSG run until June 2022. Talks over extending their stay at the Parc des Princes have reportedly failed so far. If the two forwards decide against extending their contracts, PSG might have to take some serious decisions next summer, in order to avoid letting their star men leave on a free transfer, especially after splashing record fees on the star duo.

PSG keen on continuing with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

PSG sporting director Leonardo Araujo was quizzed on the Neymar and Mbappe transfer during his interaction with Journal du Dimanche. Leonardo claimed that there was nothing that suggested that the two superstars might leave PSG this summer. He cited the fact that Neymar and Mbappe still have two years left on their respective contracts and the club is eager on working with the two beyond 2022.

Leonardo asserted that Kylian Mbappe is the future of PSG and it would be ideal for him to extend his stay with the French giants. He claimed that the 2018 World Cup winner is already among the top five players in the world. The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are 32 and 35, while Neymar and Mbappe are 28 and 21, said Leonardo, citing the fact that they still have productive years ahead.

PSG looking to benefit from transfer uncertainty when it comes to Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Leonardo tried to put to rest the Neymar and Mbappe transfer rumours suggesting that there wasn't much to think about. The club should, in fact, fund ways to ensure their stay lasts longer at the Parc des Princes, stated the PSG sporting director. He also stated that the club will look to reap maximum gains with the presence of the two superstars in the coming seasons.

Putting to rest the rumours of Neymar's possible move to Barcelona, Leonardo asserted that the Brazilian is very happy at the club and has enjoyed a great season. Neymar was on the verge of returning to Camp Nou last season, but PSG decided to halt any negotiation for the Brazil international. Speaking on the same, Leonardo claimed that they haven't talked about the move with Neymar and that the 28-year-old has put the previous summer behind him.

Image courtesy: Ligue1.com