Lyon Vs Bayern Prediction, H2H, Live Stream, Champions League Semi-final Preview

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will face off against Olympique Lyon in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday (Thursday IST). The match will kick at off 12:30 AM IST and will be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. Here are the Lyon vs Bayern live stream details, Lyon vs Bayern H2H record and our Lyon vs Bayern prediction.

Champions League: Lyon vs Bayern prediction and preview

Bayern are the favourites to seal a place in the Champions League final 2020 on the back of their 8-2 quarter-final win over Barcelona. The Bavarian giants will be hoping to bag European honours this season as they look to complete the treble, having already sealed the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal. Lyon, on the other hand, had a disappointing season in Ligue1, but have defied all expectations by reaching the Champions League semi-final.

The Ligue1 outfit have brushed aside tournament favourites Juventus and Man City in their previous two rounds, and have the potential for a giant-killing performance when they take the field on Wednesday. If Lyon go past Bayern, the Champions League final 2020 will feature two French teams for the first time in history, after Paris Saint-Germain qualified with a 3-0 trouncing of RB Leipzig.

Lyon vs Bayern prediction: Lyon vs Bayern H2H record

The overall Lyon vs Bayern H2H record favours the latter, with the Bundesliga champions having registered four wins in their previous eight clashes. Lyon have won two, while two results have been draws. Incidentally, the last Lyon vs Bayern H2H matchup was back in the Champions League semi-final in 2009-10, where the Bavarian giants won 4-0 on aggregate. However, Bayern were thwarted by Jose Mourinho's Inter in the final that season.

Lyon vs Bayern prediction: Lyon vs Bayern live stream details

Fans can watch the Lyon vs Bayern live stream on the Sony LIV app at 12:30 AM IST. The Sony Network is the official broadcast partner for Champions League fixtures in India and will telecast the Lyon vs Bayern game on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD. Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on the BT Sport network. For Champions League match highlights and score updates, fans can keep tabs on the social media handles of Bayern, Lyon and the Champions League.

Lyon vs Bayern live stream: Predicted line-ups

Lyon: Anthony Lopes; Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marcal; Leo Dubois, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimares, Houssem Aouar, Maxwell Cornet; Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembele

Anthony Lopes; Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marcal; Leo Dubois, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimares, Houssem Aouar, Maxwell Cornet; Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembele Bayern: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Ivan Perisic; Robert Lewandowski

Lyon vs Bayern live stream: Lyon vs Bayern prediction

Despite Lyon's potential for giant-killing, Bayern enter the clash as overwhelming favourites considering the demolition of Barcelona in the previous round. Bayern have been ruthless throughout their Champions League campaign becoming the second team to win their first nine games of the campaign and could equal Real Madrid's longest winning record on Wednesday. Our Lyon vs Bayern prediction is that the Bundesliga champions will register a comfortable 3-1 win.

