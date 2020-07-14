Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale Mocks Zidane As He Sits Out For Second Game In A Row

Real Madrid saw off another challenge against Granada away from home with a narrow win as they marched on to clinch their 34th LaLiga title against Villareal. However, the role of Gareth Bale has been minimal this season, barely making it to the field despite being fit. This time around, the Wales international tried to mock manager Zinedine Zidane from the bench as Bale had no part to play in the proceedings against Granada.

Also Read | Gareth Bale's relationship with Zinedine Zidane hits all-time low at Real Madrid: Report

Real Madrid vs Granada highlights: Gareth Bale mocks Zinedine Zidane

Gareth Bale failed to make it to the field for the second game in a row. In the previous game against Alaves, Bale was pretending to sleep on the bench, covering his eyes with his face mask. After these images went viral, fans began criticising the former Spurs superstar, claiming that he lacked commitment towards the club.

Bale is really going to get a La Liga medal 😂 pic.twitter.com/gxq4KlN0aG — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) July 13, 2020

This time around, Gareth Bale decided to respond to his critics including Zidane, albeit from the bench. The 30-year-old was spotted holding a roll of tape up to his face as he cupped his hands with the cameras capturing his hilarious act. Fans were quick to suggest that Bale was trying to spot the nearest golf course after finding himself without any minutes in the past couple of games.

Also Read | Gareth Bale, not Cristiano Ronaldo was the best Real Madrid athlete, says ex-club doctor

Real Madrid vs Granada highlights: Zidane's lack of trust on Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has managed to make just 16 appearances in LaLiga, totalling 1,092 minutes. He has scored a mere two goals in the competition while bagging two assists to his credit. His relationship with Zidane appears to deteriorate with every passing day and the Welshman might be looking for a challenge elsewhere soon.

Real Madrid were up against Granada who produced a fierce performance against Los Blancos. While Karim Benzema scored again for Zidane, defender Ferland Mendy bagged his first goal in the white shirt since his move from Lyon last summer. Mendy is expected to play significantly due to the absence of Marcelo citing an injury that is likely to keep the Brazilian out until the completion of the season.

Also Read | Gareth Bale imitates playing golf during Real Madrid training as fans await LaLiga return

Real Madrid take the lead in LaLiga standings

This was Real Madrid's ninth consecutive victory since the resumption of LaLiga. Zidane’s men have conceded just thrice during this splendid run of form. Los Blancos occupy the top spot in the LaLiga standings and are just a win away from clinching a record 34th domestic title, with Barcelona trailing the league leaders by four points. Zidane’s side will next play Villareal on Thursday (Friday according to IST).

Also Read | Gareth Bale hits out at Real Madrid fans, claims whistling affects his performance

Image courtesy: AP