Man City Admin Lauded After Using Viral Sea Shanties Meme In Lineup Announcement

Manchester City knew ahead of their kickoff against Crystal Palace that if they could win their remaining games in hand, they could leapfrog Manchester United at the top of the Premier League standings. However, Man City began the celebration of both their contenders dropping points about an hour earlier, when they announced their line-up for the game against Crystal Palace. The usual line-up graphic had a different theme this time around, with Man City Twitter also jumping on the sea shanties meme bandwagon.

Also Read: Mesut Ozil Joins Turkish Side Fenerbahce, Bids Adieu To Arsenal After Eight Years

Man City vs Crystal Palace: Man City Twitter admin lauded after epic line-up announcement

Manchester City admin received some well deserved praise on Sunday night after sharing Pep Guardiola's line-up to face Crystal Palace at home. While fans were disappointed to see in-form Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo benched, they soon turned their attention to the graphic surrounding the team news. Kyle Walker, Ederson and John Stones' heads were cropped onto an image that has gone viral on social media in recent days.

Also Read: Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Willing To Break Transfer Record For Erling Haaland

How 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝗱𝘀 line-up tonight! 🙌



XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus



SUBS | Steffen, Rodrigo, Torres, Mendy, Mahrez, Cancelo, Foden, Delap, Doyle



⚽️ @HaysWorldwide

🔷 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/UzqJLu4blK — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 17, 2021

The original picture shows four men posing for a picture outside a bar in Birmingham but has been the source of a lot of memes on social media in recent days. Man City jumped in on the bandwagon, and fans were mightily impressed, sending their regards to the admin for the same. Man City's post comes in after Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher also posted an edited image of the photo to his Twitter account with his face alongside fellow Sky Sports pundits Graeme Souness, Gary Neville and Roy Keane.

Also Read: Inter Milan Fail To Pay First Instalment Of Hakimi’s £36m Transfer Fee To Real Madrid

Not the meme ffs 😂😂😂 — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐤🦁 (@ShakCity) January 17, 2021

Saw what you did there admin....😏 pic.twitter.com/PjyrQHL57H — Sohail (@Sohail29mcfc) January 17, 2021

Man City vs Crystal Palace: Stones double sinks Eagles as City close in on Man United

John Stones scored his first goals for Manchester City in the Premier League as Pep Guardiola's side romped to a 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The England international's brace either side of Ilkay Gundogan's brilliant strike, with Raheem Sterling further adding the touches with an inch-perfect freekick takes Man City to second in the Premier League standings, just two points off arch-rivals Manchester United, who dropped points at Anfield to Liverpool on Sunday. Guardiola's side could go top of the table if they win their game in hand, as they look to regain the Premier League title they lost to Liverpool last season.

Also Read: PSG Ace Neymar Considered RETIREMENT From Football After Going Through Rough Patch

(Image Courtesy: Man City Twitter)