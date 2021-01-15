Sergio Aguero Hopes To Meet Man City Super Fan From India And His Son 'Aguero'

Sergio Aguero's stoppage-time strike against Queens Park Rangers was perhaps the greatest moments in Manchester City's club history as it lifted them to their first-ever Premier League title. The title victory was the foundation of their dominance of the English football scene for the better part of the decade, bankrolled by the City Football Group and coached by Pep Guardiola. The moment was one to savour for all of the Cityzens, who had longed for a piece of sliverware for decades.

Also Read: Zidane Suffers Setback In Spanish Super Cup For First Time Including His Playing Career

Sergio Aguero hopes to meet Indian Man City super fan after he names son 'Aguero'

In a video uploaded by Premier League India, Tony Jos Titan, a Man City super fan from Kerala, spoke about his memories from the eventful against the Queens Park Rangers. Tony said that he had longed for Man City to win the title and while heading into stoppage time, he was crying as his team had bottled their chance to lift the silverware. However, moments latter, Sergio Aguero scored a stoppage classic to hand Manchester City the title, and Titan was crying again, this time with tears of joy as they sealed their first league title since 1968.

Also Read: James Rodriguez Left Real Madrid On A Free Transfer, Reveals Everton Sporting Director

"@aguerosergiokun's goal against QPR was like a divine intervention. That night I promised I would name my future son Aguero and that wish came true last month."



Like many @ManCity supporters, Tony too has a special memory from that night in 2012 💙 pic.twitter.com/MhcLVk7Euc — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) January 14, 2021

Tony revealed that he had promised that night if he ever had a son, he would name him after Aguero, and his wish was fulfilled last month. The Man City super fan also revealed his die-hard love for the club in the chat with Premier League India, with the club colours, badges and stickers making a feature in every walk of his life. Tony also recollected an incident when a Man City fan from the UK had greeted him cheerfully while on vacation at Kochi after spotting him in the club's colours.

Also Read: Danny Ings Tests COVID-19 Positive, May Have Been Infected In Liverpool Game: Hasenhuttl

¡Qué hermosa familia! 💙 Ojalá algún día pueda conocerlos y a tu hijo Aguero 🤟🏽// What a wonderful family! 💙 I hope I have the chance to meet you and your son Aguero one day 🤟🏽 https://t.co/qELwctPgbW — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 14, 2021

Tony mentioned that it was his dream to watch Aguero play at the Etihad stadium with his son, and hopes to make it happen after the coronavirus pandemic. The video caught the attention of Sergio Aguero himself and the Manchester City legend took to Twitter to give a heartwarming response. The 32-year-old wrote, "What a wonderful family! I hope I have the chance to meet you and your son Aguero one day". Sergio Aguero is currently under isolation after having been in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. The Man City legend has been bogged down by a series of injury problems over the past few seasons, and will hope to make his mark when he returns to action.

Also Read: Raul Jimenez Injury Update: Wolves Star Reveals HUGE Scar During Match Against Everton

(Image Courtesy: Sergio Aguero Twitter)