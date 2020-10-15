Virat Kohli Promises To Teach Pep Guardiola Some Cricket When He Comes To India

Puma India organised a star-studded Instagram Live session on Wednesday evening. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Bengaluru FC striker Sunil Chettri, Olympic medallist Mary Kom were some of the biggest names to join the session, which was hosted by Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Becomes First Captain To Publicly Demand For Reviews On Wides And Full Tosses

Virat Kohli Instagram Live Session with Pep Guardiola

Virat Kohli's second guest of the evening, Pep Guardiola discussed several things with the Bangalore captain, one which was Guardiola's curiosity for the game of cricket. Hailing from Catalonia in Spain, Guardiola did not get to witness much of cricket during his childhood as well as his playing days. However, since moving to England in 2016 as the Man City manager, the former Barcelona boss has seen quite a lot of the game, which is one of the most popular sports in the UK.

A wide-eyed Virat Kohli currently in conversation with Pep Guardiola over on Instagram pic.twitter.com/qaYIwEw51L — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) October 14, 2020

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane Woos Netizens With Top Fielding Effort For Saving 5 Runs On Boundary Rope

Addressing the difficulty he faced while understanding cricket, Guardiola said, "I come from Catalunya where cricket is not there but here in England it is an important sport. I try to follow it through the TV sometimes or I have some friends who play. Because you can play three days in a row and still it's a draw I can't understand it."

However, Pep Guardiola remains confident he can learn about the rules of the game after Virat Kohli teaches him the next time he visits India. Guardiola's visit to India could be a real possibility, especially after Man City owners, the City Football Group, added ISL side Mumbai City to their growing list of clubs under their portfolio.

"I have never visited India so when this pandemic situation finishes maybe I can go there. And maybe if we are together you can explain to me the rules of cricket. Oh my God, it is the most difficult complicated game," he said. "It must be an attractive sport in some way but you need to understand it. Next time we have to watch a football and cricket game together. I want to learn your game and promise me it's going to happen."

Also Read | Man United Fans Wish Harry Maguire Was Banned For Them After Red Card In ENG Vs DEN Game

Virat Kohli and Pep Guardiola also touched upon the feeling of playing matches without fans in the arena. While has been leading Man City in empty-arena matches, Kohli has also been playing without fans in the Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. The Spaniard said competitive matches feel like friendly games without fans. Guardiola remains adamant that the "show must still go on." However, he further added that without fans, matches feel empty. "The bad moments are less, the good moments are less," he explained.

Guardiola will back this weekend as Man City host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday. Kohli's Bangalore will be facing Punjab on Thursday in Match No. 31 of Dream11 IPL 2020.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Goes For Holiday? 'Master Blaster' Keeps Fans Guessing On Instagram

(Image Credits: Virat Kohli Instagram)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.