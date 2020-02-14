Man City Will Not Accept Champions League Ban In Their FFP War With UEFA

Outraged Man City have accused UEFA of 'unlawful activities'. They have asked them to pay back the damages incurred in their ongoing Financial Fair Play war. Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has clearly stated that the team will not agree to any Champions League ban. Man City have accused Europe’s governing body of leaking crucial details about their case.

Man City won't accept Champions League ban

In May 2019, Man City recommended the Lausanne-based court to shelve the FFP case as UEFA allegedly leaked some information to organisations. However, Man City's request was rejected by CAS in November. UEFA is now expected to deliver their verdict about the judgement in the coming few weeks. Man City said that UEFA’s investigation about the club's finances were 'contaminated' and 'compromised'.

UEFA carried an investigation after a Football Leaks document suggested that Man City owners have hidden millions under the name of legalized sponsorship deals. However, Man City have denied all the accusations and criticised the rumours.

Man City have also accused authorities of 'illegal hacking and out-of-context publication' of internal emails. Man City stated that Leterme and his organisation have 'exceeded its jurisdiction' in imposing a ban 'improperly and prematurely'. Man City claimed that these 'procedural defects' had caused the club 'serious harm and loss'.

UEFA have also accused Man City of acting 'in a totally misleading way'. They stated that City's argument was 'legally wrong'. Manchester City’s application was immediately rejected as 'inadmissible'. Recently, CAS stated that the alleged leaks were 'worrisome'. That is an optimistic sign for Manchester City as they can question the validity of the process if UEFA impose any ban.

Man City's current campaign in the Premier League

In the current season, Man City are trailing behind league leaders Liverpool by 22 points. They are on the second position with 16 wins in 25 games (Draws 3, Losses 6).

