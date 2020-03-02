The Debate
Man City Kitman Performs Hilarious Chest Slide In Dressing Room After Carabao Cup Win

Football News

Man City won their third consecutive Carabao Cup on Sunday & kitman Brandon Ashton was back to his usual celebration antics performing a hilarious chest slide.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man City

Manchester City won their third consecutive Carabao Cup on Sunday and their kitman Brandon Ashton was back to his usual celebration antics. The Man City kitman is a popular figure in the Man City dressing room and was one of the central characters in their dressing room celebration at the Wembley Stadium. Brandon Aston could be seen performing a chest slide in the dressing room after their Carabao Cup win.

Man City kitman Brandon Ashton performs hilarious chest slide post-Carabao Cup win

Man City defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday to lift the cup for the third consecutive season. Man City kitman Brandon Ashton was in the thick of the celebrations. Ashton, who is known for his celebratory antics post Man City’s FA Cup win last season, turned on the show again, performing a hilarious chest slide in the dressing room. The Man City kitman slid through the legs of a queue of players and staff, before repeating it with the Carabao Cup trophy in hand.

WATCH: Man City kitman Brandon Ashton's hilarious chest slide

Who is Man City kitman? Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher celebrates Man City win in the dressing room

Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher was also part of Man City’s Carabao Cup celebrations. Gallagher’s Wonderwall is part of the Manchester City dressing room tradition and was renditioned again albeit a little twist from left-back Benjamin Mendy. The French full-back invited Noel Gallagher to the centre of the dressing room while the entire dressing room sang the verse of Wonderwall.

Published:
