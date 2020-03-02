Pep Guardiola's Incredible Trophy Count Extends To 29 Titles In Just 11 Years As Manager

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City secured their first trophy of 2020 with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final. Pep Guardiola, who is widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football today, won his 29th trophy as a manager on Sunday. The number seems even amazing as he has achieved the feat in just 11 years as a manager.

Pep Guardiola previously managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich before taking charge of Manchester City. Winning the league title with each of the three clubs, Guardiola made his name by transforming each of his sides into one of the bests in the world. This season, Man City have endured a tough campaign in the Premier League. However, Pep Guardiola has still managed to win two trophies with Man City (Community Shield and League Cup).

Pep Guardiola trophies

Here's the long list of Pep Guardiola's trophies

Barcelona

Three La Liga titles

Two Copa del Reys

Three Spanish Super Cups

Two Champions Leagues

Two UEFA Super Cups

Two Club World Cups

Bayern Munich

Three Bundesliga titles

Two German Cups

One UEFA Super Cup

One Club World Cup

Manchester City

Two Premier League titles

Two Community Shields

One FA Cup

Three League Cups

Carabao Cup Final: Aston Villa vs Man City highlights

For the third season in a row, Man City won the Carabao Cup after beating Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley. Sergio Aguero and Rodri scored in the opening 30 minutes to put the defending champs ahead. Villa striker Mbwana Samatta scored in the 41st minute to set up a close encounter. However, City managed to hold on in the second period to win the Carabao Cup.

Run-away leaders Liverpool look set to end Man City's dominance in the Premier League. However, City still have a chance to add to their trophy cabinet as they could still win the FA Cup and the Champions League. City will face Sheffield Wednesday next in the FA Cup. After winning the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Real Madrid, Guardiola's side would welcome the Los Blancos on March 18.

