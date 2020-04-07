The Debate
Man City Players Pay Their Respects In Wake Of Guardiola's Mother's Death Due To COVID-19

Football News

Man City manager Pep Guardiola's mother Dolores Sala Carrio passed away earlier this week. Guardiola's mother's cause of death was determined as coronavirus.

Man City

Man City manager Pep Guardiola's mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, passed away in Barcelona yesterday. Dolors Sala Carrio tested positive for coronavirus and died at the age of 82. Man City's official account confirmed the news on their Twitter handle. The post read, "Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep Guardiola, his family and all their friends," 

Also Read | Man City Confirm Club Won't Furlough Staff, Become First Premier League Club To Do So

Pep Guardiola was one of the first members from the sports community who came ahead to donate in the fight against coronavirus. Pep Guardiola donated €1 million in Spain to support the country during the time of the coronavirus outbreak. Spain has been hit massively by the coronavirus pandemic over the last couple of months. The country has reported more than 13,055 deaths till now. Man City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak also paid his condolences to Pep Guardiola's mother.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Statement About Man City Prodigy Phil Foden Proves Right With These Stats

Coronavirus lockdown: Man City players pay their tribute to Pep Guardiola mother

Benjamin Mendy on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

Yaya Toure on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

Kevin De Bruyne on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

Leroy Sane on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

Gabriel Jesus on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

Aymeric Laporte on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

David Silva on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

Fernandinho on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

Also Read | Man City's Kevin De Bruyne Tells Wife He Will Extend His Career Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: Man City Squad Playing 'Houseparty', Guardiola Not Part Of The Group

