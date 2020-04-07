Man City Players Pay Their Respects In Wake Of Guardiola's Mother's Death Due To COVID-19

Man City manager Pep Guardiola's mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, passed away in Barcelona yesterday. Dolors Sala Carrio tested positive for coronavirus and died at the age of 82. Man City's official account confirmed the news on their Twitter handle. The post read, "Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep Guardiola, his family and all their friends,"

Also Read | Man City Confirm Club Won't Furlough Staff, Become First Premier League Club To Do So

Pep Guardiola was one of the first members from the sports community who came ahead to donate in the fight against coronavirus. Pep Guardiola donated €1 million in Spain to support the country during the time of the coronavirus outbreak. Spain has been hit massively by the coronavirus pandemic over the last couple of months. The country has reported more than 13,055 deaths till now. Man City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak also paid his condolences to Pep Guardiola's mother.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Statement About Man City Prodigy Phil Foden Proves Right With These Stats

Coronavirus lockdown: Man City players pay their tribute to Pep Guardiola mother

Benjamin Mendy on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

You always have treated me like a son and just like in a family we laugh together, we also cry together. My deepest condoleances to Pep and all the Guardiola family 🖤 pic.twitter.com/qwjySGDMPF — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) April 6, 2020

Yaya Toure on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

RIP. Condolences and thoughts with all the family 😔🙏🏾 — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) April 6, 2020

Kevin De Bruyne on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

Thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time. One team. pic.twitter.com/wUKnhRG9vi — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) April 6, 2020

Leroy Sane on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

Prayers to you and your family! Stay strong 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/VDKXECaJcv — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) April 6, 2020

Gabriel Jesus on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

I'm very sorry for your loss, Pep. I wish strenght to your family to keep going. May God bless you in this very difficult moment and may your mother, Dolors Sala Carrió, rest in peace. 😔😞 #luto pic.twitter.com/2f8NCXbvwZ — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) April 6, 2020

Aymeric Laporte on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

Prayers and thoughts are with Pep and Pere's family & loved ones today. Heartbreaking news 💔 pic.twitter.com/7Z4gJfZ7BA — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) April 6, 2020

David Silva on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

Mi mas sincero pésame para ti mister y tu familia en estos momentos tan duros. Un fuerte abrazo! Animo 🙏 @PepTeam — David Silva (@21LVA) April 6, 2020

Fernandinho on Pep Guardiola mother's demise

La meva família i jo enviem el nostre condol al Pep i a la seva família per la pèrdua de la seva mare Dolors en el dia d’avui.

Que Déu consoli els seus cors. 🙌🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾@PepTeam @ManCity — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) April 6, 2020

Also Read | Man City's Kevin De Bruyne Tells Wife He Will Extend His Career Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: Man City Squad Playing 'Houseparty', Guardiola Not Part Of The Group