Man City Players Pay Their Respects In Wake Of Guardiola's Mother's Death Due To COVID-19

Man City manager Pep Guardiola's mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, passed away in Barcelona yesterday. Dolors Sala Carrio tested positive for coronavirus and died at the age of 82. Man City's official account confirmed the news on their Twitter handle. The post read, "Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep Guardiola, his family and all their friends,"
Pep Guardiola was one of the first members from the sports community who came ahead to donate in the fight against coronavirus. Pep Guardiola donated €1 million in Spain to support the country during the time of the coronavirus outbreak. Spain has been hit massively by the coronavirus pandemic over the last couple of months. The country has reported more than 13,055 deaths till now. Man City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak also paid his condolences to Pep Guardiola's mother.
Benjamin Mendy on Pep Guardiola mother's demise
You always have treated me like a son and just like in a family we laugh together, we also cry together. My deepest condoleances to Pep and all the Guardiola family 🖤 pic.twitter.com/qwjySGDMPF— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) April 6, 2020
Yaya Toure on Pep Guardiola mother's demise
RIP. Condolences and thoughts with all the family 😔🙏🏾— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) April 6, 2020
Kevin De Bruyne on Pep Guardiola mother's demise
Thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time. One team. pic.twitter.com/wUKnhRG9vi— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) April 6, 2020
Leroy Sane on Pep Guardiola mother's demise
Prayers to you and your family! Stay strong 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/VDKXECaJcv— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) April 6, 2020
Gabriel Jesus on Pep Guardiola mother's demise
I'm very sorry for your loss, Pep. I wish strenght to your family to keep going. May God bless you in this very difficult moment and may your mother, Dolors Sala Carrió, rest in peace. 😔😞 #luto pic.twitter.com/2f8NCXbvwZ— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) April 6, 2020
Aymeric Laporte on Pep Guardiola mother's demise
Prayers and thoughts are with Pep and Pere's family & loved ones today. Heartbreaking news 💔 pic.twitter.com/7Z4gJfZ7BA— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) April 6, 2020
David Silva on Pep Guardiola mother's demise
Mi mas sincero pésame para ti mister y tu familia en estos momentos tan duros. Un fuerte abrazo! Animo 🙏 @PepTeam— David Silva (@21LVA) April 6, 2020
Fernandinho on Pep Guardiola mother's demise
La meva família i jo enviem el nostre condol al Pep i a la seva família per la pèrdua de la seva mare Dolors en el dia d’avui.— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) April 6, 2020
Que Déu consoli els seus cors. 🙌🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾@PepTeam @ManCity
