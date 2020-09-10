Man City Transfer News: Club To Battle Arsenal For The Signature Of Lyon's Houssem Aouar

After a stellar season with Lyon, French midfielder Houssem Aouar now finds himself at the centre of a Premier League transfer tussle. The 22-year-old had a great season with Lyon, playing an integral role in the side’s memorable run to the Champions League semi-final. Aouar ended up scoring nine goals and registering 10 assists for Lyon last season, with the youngster now being pursued by both Arsenal and Manchester City.

Man City transfer news: Cityzens to bid for Lyon star

Juninho (Lyon SD): "Juventus & Man City on Houssem Aouar?: "I think contacts are happening between agents, not directly with me." [@GFFN] — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) September 8, 2020

The majority of reports covering Man City transfer news in recent times have revolved around the club’s pursuit of Lionel Messi and Kalidou Koulibaly. However, The Mirror covering Man City transfer news has now revealed that Pep Guardiola is looking to bring in Houssem Aouar from Lyon as he tries to steal the midfielder from under Mikel Arteta's nose. Manchester City’s interest in the Houssem Aouar transfer was confirmed by Lyon sporting director Juninho who said that Pep Guardiola ‘likes’ the Ligue 1 star.

Speaking about the Houssem Aouar transfer links, Juninho suggested that while the club hasn’t approached Lyon directly, he believes talks are taking place with the player’s agent. Juninho also confirmed that the club hasn’t received any official offer when it comes to the Houssem Aouar transfer. Giving an update on Man City transfer news linking the midfielder to the club, Juninho admitted that Pep Guardiola likes the midfielder, while he also conceded that he isn’t sure if Aouar currently fits the player profile Man City are looking for.

Arsenal transfer news: Lyon sporting director gives an update

Arsenal are now set to submit an Official £55m bid for Lyon playmaker

Houssem Aouar. #AFC 🔴⚪ #Lyon #OL pic.twitter.com/RJ7dqfB8qJ — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) September 9, 2020

Arsenal were earlier considered to be the frontrunners for the £54million-rated star. The latest reports covering Arsenal transfer news suggested that the Gunners are looking to offer a player plus cash deal involving Matteo Guendouzi to complete the Houssem Aouar transfer. However, while speaking to the press Juninho also confirmed that although he has talked with Arsenal’s management, Lyon aren’t interested in Matteo Guendouzi. The Lyon sporting director reiterated that Arsenal haven’t submitted an official bid for the midfielder while revealing that Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Aouar.

With Man City transfer news reporting the Houssem Aourar transfer links as well, it will be interesting to see if Pep Guardiola can get one over his former assistant coach Mikel Arteta by completing the deal. Both Arsenal and Manchester City have been active in the transfer market, bringing a couple of players each. While Manchester City have brought in Nathan Ake from Bournemouth and Ferran Torres from Valencia, Arsenal have signed Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille and Willian from Chelsea. Arsenal will also be able to count on the services of William Saliba this season after he spent a season on loan with St Etienne.

Image Credits: AP