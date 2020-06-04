Sergio Aguero Admits Iconic 2012 Premier League-winning Goal Vs QPR Was A Fluke

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero played down the impact he had on their title-winning match against Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in 2012, accepting that he did nothing, and the goal was a fluke. The Argentine striker scored in the third minute of the injury time, famously known as the 'Aguero 93:20 moment', to clinch the Premier League title ahead of city rivals Manchester United, after defeating QPR 3-2 in the dying minutes.

Sergio Aguero 93:20 moment: Striker calls goal a fluke

Sergio Aguero, who is Manchester City's all-time top goalscorer with 254 goals, admitted on his YouTube channel that he played very little part in that match, claiming that the Aguero goal vs QPR was a fluke. He confessed that he did not do anything praiseworthy throughout the game. Aguero recalled that he received a kick at the back throughout the game, except the lucky Aguero 93:20 moment.

The Manchester City legend spoke in great depth about the Aguero goal vs QPR. He claimed that he didn't want to kick the ball the way it went in, nor was he aiming to hit it at the spot it ultimately landed in. The Argentine asserted that had the ball moved the way he wanted, it wouldn't have been a goal but had rather hit any of the defenders. However, he confessed that he was lucky to have scored, producing the famous Aguero 93:20 moment that still excites the Cityzens.

Sergio Aguero 93:20 moment: Argentine speaks on Joey Barton's sending off

Sergio Aguero recalled other moments of the game that he would never forget. The game saw the sending off of QPR's hot-headed midfielder Joey Barton. Barton had elbowed Carlos Tevez and later kicked Aguero angrily after receiving the red card. The Manchester City striker admitted that he could not understand Barton's issues with him due to his poor understanding of English at the time. He claimed that Barton looked like a murderer when he kicked him, asserting that the likes of Vicent Kompany and Samir Nasri were there to protect him.

Sergio Aguero 93:20: Manchester City 2011-12 Premier League season summary

Man City fans remember the Manchester City 2011-12 Premier League season, having overcome stiff competition from derby rivals Manchester United until the final matchday. Manchester City bagged 89 points on the Premier League points table, same as Sir Alex Ferguson's side, but were ultimately declared champions due to better goal difference.

