Erling Haaland Injury Update: How Long Will Dortmund Striker Be Out For?

Since his move to Borussia Dortmund in January this year, striker Erling Haaland has emerged as the key to Lucian Favre’s side. The Norwegian youngster has already broken some key records, more so at the European level as he continues to score day in and day out. But the Dortmund superstar has suffered a major setback after sustaining a hamstring injury which saw him miss out on his team’s Champions League draw against Lazio on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland injury update: Striker suffers hamstring injury

Dortmund manager Favre provided an Erling Haaland injury update in the pre-match presser before the Wednesday clash, confirmed that he will not be available for the game against Lazio. The manager revealed that the youngster had a torn hamstring, which could see him miss out of action at least for the next four weeks.

Erling Haaland (hamstring injury) and Emre Can (muscular problems) are not available in today’s squad.



Get well soon, boys! 🙏 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 2, 2020

Favre insists Haaland will not be able to play until January, a major shocker for Dortmund in their Bundesliga as well as Champions League campaign. And his absence proved detrimental against Lazio as the Serie A giants held Dortmund to a draw on Wednesday.

Dortmund vs Lazio highlights: Game ends in a draw as Haaland return possible in January

A defeat against Lazio could have halted a march for Dortmund in the Champions League Round of 16. But the hosts appeared to be steering towards a win when Raphael Guerreiro fired home the opener just before the end of the first half. But Cirro Immobile moved in the direction of halting Dortmund's march to the Round of 16, at least temporarily. The Italian striker netted from the second half to equalise from the spot.

The draw takes Lazio's tally to nine points in Group F of the Champions League. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga heavyweights continue to maintain their firm hold at the top with a point more than Lazio and have sealed a spot in the Round of 16. A victory against Club Brugge in the final game of the group stage will ensure Lazio progress in the Round of 16.

Haaland contract runs until 2024

Meanwhile, Haaland, who is bound by a contract until 2024 with the Signal Iduna Park, has racked up 17 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions. He has also managed three assists this season, proving his importance under Favre having yet to complete a full season in Germany.

Image courtesy: Dortmund Twitter