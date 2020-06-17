Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bundesliga Winners Pressurise City To Sell Sane For €40m

Bayern Munich sealed their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title with a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday. The Bavarian giants endured a tough start to their season under Niko Kovac but recovered quickly since assistant manager Hansi Flick was promoted to lead the group of talented players. Post the Bundesliga title win, the Bayern Munich transfer news are beginning to pick up as Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich rumours continue to pile on. The Manchester City winger might feature in Wednesday's Man City vs Arsenal match after being forced to remain on the sidelines due to an ACL injury suffered in the Community Shield clash against Liverpool.

Also Read | Manchester City transfer news: Kai Havertz on Man City's radar for over a year

Man City vs Arsenal

Pep Guardiola eager to meet protege Mikel Arteta

PEP 💬 I'm excited to see (Mikel) again - one of the nicest people I have ever met.



The game belongs to the players. We know each other and he knows everything of us.



He is an incredibly important part of our recent success. He helped us be who we are. — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 16, 2020

Also Read | Bayern Munich transfer news: Manager Hansi Flick drops hint at Leroy Sane transfer

Bayern Munich transfer news

Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich transfer rumours pick up the pace

True — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 11, 2020

As per recent reports, Bayern Munich are playing hardball against Manchester City with respect to the Leroy Sane transfer which has been dragged along for far too long to be honest. The pacy German winger has not played in the English top-flight for the most part of this season owing to the devastating ACL injury he suffered last year. However, it is rumoured that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge remains a huge fan of the German international and is keen on landing his signature this summer itself.

Bayern Munich transfer news; Leroy Sane transfer update

A Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich transfer is very much possible in the coming months after the Bavarian giants are pressurising City to sell well below the latter's valuation of Sane for just €40 million. Sane's contract with Man City ends next year and he will be free to negotiate a Bosman transfer in another six months. Bayern Munich are using this clause in his contract to force City to sell for a lower price. In addition to Sane, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also reportedly battling it out for Bayer Leverkusen star prodigy Kai Havertz.

Also Read | Bayern Munich's recent statements about Leroy Sane transfer angers Man City: Report

Bayern Munich transfer news

Bayern Munich have told star man Thomas Muller to butt out of their transfer business. Muller urged the German giants not 2 sign Bayer Leverkusen's Chelsea target Kai Havertz for £80million,as the Bavarians had forced their players to take pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/LmtPjsEnHX — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 14, 2020

Also Read | Bayern Munich transfer news: Bundesliga to offer jersey no.10 ahead of Leroy Sane transfer

Manchester City transfer news

Caglar Soyuncu, Ben Chilwell being linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium

Also Read | Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski believes Leroy Sane will be a great addition

Image courtesy: Manchester City Twitter