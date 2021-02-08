Man City Transfer News: Ex-Man Utd Striker Lukaku 'Admired', Summer Move On The Cards?

Manchester City registered a comprehensive 1-4 win against Liverpool on Sunday but Pep Guardiola's men started off the high octane match against the Merseyside rivals without a striker. The Blues of Manchester started off with Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, and Phil Foden at the top of their attack as Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus were both missing from the starting 11. With Manchester City set to see Aguero leave at the end of the season, the Cityzens are rumoured to bring in another striker on board as we look at the latest Man City transfer news.

Lukaku to Man City: Is Lukaku joining Man City?

Aguero has struggled to play this season suffering from various illnesses and injury issues. The Argentine attacker was restricted to making just eight league appearances and is yet to score for Man City in the Premier League. Aguero's contract situation means the Argentine is set to leave Manchester City after spending 10 years with them since his arrival in England. The Man City legend is all set to leave this summer and say his goodbyes to the Etihad Stadium as City look to continue their hunt for his replacement.

With Aguero gone, Manchester City are on the lookout for a striker that can score on a regular basis. According to The Athletic, Pep Guardiola is looking to rope in a high-profile target as Aguero's replacement and Romelu Lukaku is on City's radar. Lukaku fits the bill perfectly as the Inter Milan forward has already scored over 20 goals this season. The Belgian attacker has bagged 54 goals in just 78 appearances for the Nerazzurri and has been one of their most prized assets. With Inter Milan facing financial problems, it is believed that Lukaku might be sold off in order to raise funds.

Lukaku is rumoured to be a top target for Manchester City as the Inter Milan striker is widely admired in Manchester. The Athletic has revealed that the Belgian attacker is being considered as a cheaper alternative by Manchester City. They are also rumoured to sign big-name players like Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi.

However, it is reported that Borussia Dortmund will only sell Erling Haaland if any team is willing to match or pay more than £100m for the Norway international. Manchester United and Chelsea are reported to be admirers of Haaland and are expected to be in the race to sign him. However, reports suggest that Man City will be willing to up their offer and give a £400,000-a-week contract and lure him to City.

