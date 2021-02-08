Where To Watch Club World Cup Live In India? Club World Cup 2021 Live Stream Details

The Club World Cup, organised by global football governing body FIFA, is regarded as the top club competition in the world. The tournkick-started last week. It sees teams participating across continents following their triumph in the continental championships. The second round of the Club World Cup has reached its conclusion, along with one semi-final clash between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL.

Where to watch Club World Cup live in India? Club World Cup live stream India details

There will be no official live broadcast for the Club World Cup in India. Similarly, there will be no official live stream for the competition in India. But the live scores can be accessed on the official social media pages of the two teams. Here are the detailed Club World Cup 2021 schedule along with details on where to watch Club World Cup live in India:

Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich, semi-final - Monday, February 8, 11.30 PM IST

Third place clash - Thursday, February 11, 8.30 PM IST

Club World Cup final - Thursday, February 11, 11.30 PM IST

Club World Cup semi-final: Tigres UANL hammer Palmeiras

Tigres UANL made their way into the semi-final of the FIFA competition following a 2-1 victory over South Korean outfit Ulsan. They were up against Palmeiras, who made it directly into the final four after their narrow victory over Santos in the Libertadores final.

In the semi-final, the two sides maintained even possession throughout the game. But Tigres UANL managed more shots on target — four as averse to Palmeiras' one. But neither side could score from open play. It was only in the 54th minute when Andre-Pierre Gignac scored from the spot, which turned out to be the ultimate decider.

Club World Cup semi-final: Bayern play Al Ahly

Bayern Munich arrive into the competition in top form. The Bavarians had an unforgettable last season as they went on to win the Champions League following the victory against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Besides, Hansi Flick's men also clinched the Bundesliga apart from the European Super Cup title.

Their opponents for the night, Al Ahly defeated Al-Duhail in the second round of the Club World Cup with Hussein El Shahat netting the only goal of the game. They face a daunting task against the Bavarians, though their attacking prowess cannot be ruled off completely. Al Ahly humiliated SONIDEP over two legs in the CAF Champions League to win the two-legged tie with a 5-0 aggregate scoreline.

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich Twitter