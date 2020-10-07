Man City Twitter Account SUSPENDED, Club Confirm It's Not A Hack: Report

Manchester City have been accused of having a large number of fake accounts follow its social media accounts. In the latest developments, Man City's Twitter handle has been suspended after it was found to have a large number of bot followers, according to media reports. With the Man City Twitter account suspended, fans took to the social media platform to troll the Cityzens for the bot followers.

Man City Twitter bots reason behind suspension?

City now have it confirmed that it isn't a hack. Believe it is a problem at Twitter's end. Technical issue they are trying to resolve. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) October 7, 2020

Currently, the Man City account on Twitter does not exist, with the handle and the cover image of the account blank as well. While no official statement was given by Man City after its account was deactivated by Twitter, Daily Mail sports correspondent Mike Keegan claimed that the club was aware about the issue. While Keegan failed to give a reason for the suspension of Man City’s Twitter account, he tweeted that the club is confident it is not a hack. Keegan later tweeted saying that the club believes it is an issue on Twitter's end.

City aware of issues with their Twitter account and are looking into it. Confident it is not a hack. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) October 7, 2020

Fans troll club with Man City Twitter suspended

After Man City’s Twitter account was suspended, football fans took to social media to troll the Cityzens. Many fans hilariously suggested that Twitter was showing UEFA how the club should have been banned, referring to the time Man City’s transfer ban was overturned. Many football fans resorted to calling Man City fans ‘plastic’ as they claimed that only a club like Man City could have so many fake accounts following it on social media. Other fans also shared hilarious memes as they claimed that a club like Man City can only buy bot followers, and not have any real fans.

ManCity's twitter account got bagged. Luckily they have no fans to get upset about it. — Rich (@RichfxMathew) October 7, 2020

So Man City's Twitter account has just been deleted 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/G03apvCz9x — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) October 7, 2020

Man City getting banned on Twitter for buying followers, peak 😂 — Ibrox Loyal (@IbroxIoyal) October 7, 2020

Man City Twitter suspended: Man City Twitter bots issue comes up again

This is not the first time Man City have been accused of having a large number of fake accounts following them. A Campaign Live report last year revealed that the majority of the Man City fans following the club’s social media accounts are in fact ‘fake’. Pilot Fish Media, an Edinburgh based agency claimed that more than 50% of the Man City Instagram followers and about 30% of its Twitter followers were fake. Another study by Live Football Tickets threw up similar results, with the report suggesting that as many as 36.4 % of Man City fans following the club on Twitter were fake.

Man City's account was switfly recovered the same day. The club also took note of the proceedings in a hilarious tweet once the account was back in function.

