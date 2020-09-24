Man City Vs Bournemouth Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Live India

Manchester City take on Championship side Bournemouth in Round 3 of the Carabao Cup this week. The Man City vs Bournemouth live stream will begin on September 24, Thursday night (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. The game will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Here are the Man City vs Bournemouth live stream details, our Man City vs Bournemouth prediction, and Man City vs Bournemouth team news.

Also Read: Hat Trick For Havertz As Chelsea Strolls In League Cup

Man City vs Bournemouth live stream info and preview

Manchester City begin their campaign to win a fourth successive league cup in a row against Bournemouth. The Cityzens have been one of the most dominant sides in the competition in recent times and will be looking to successfully defend their crown. Pep Guardiola’s men come into the game on the back of a victory, having defeated Wolves 3-1 in the Premier League last time out.

After being relegated from the top flight, Bournemouth have made a positive start to the season, and they drew their last game against Middlesbrough 1-1. The Cherries qualified for Round 3 of the Carabao Cup by defeating Crystal Palace in a mammoth penalty shootout which they ultimately won 11-10.

Also Read: Most Valuable Football Squads On The Planet Revealed As Solskjaer's Man Utd Trail Rivals

Man City vs Bournemouth team news: Injury update

Diego Rico ✅

Junior Stanislas ❌



Jason Tindall has given an injury update ahead of the City trip 🚑#afcb 🍒 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) September 23, 2020

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola has said that he’ll ring in the changes for this match. However, the coach has injury problems to deal with as well, with Ilkay Gundogan, Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, and Bernardo Silva all ruled out. Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko will not be available for the game as well. Aymeric Laporte is doubtful for the game too.

Bournemouth: Junior Stanislas will not be fit for the game. Apart from him, Jason Tindall has a fully fit squad to choose from with Diego Rico in line to make his first start of the season.

Also Read: Man United Fans Chant 'Get Jadon Sancho' Near Team Bus After Carabao Cup Win

Man City vs Bournemouth team news: Probable playing 11

Manchester City: Steffen; Walker, Ake, Otamendi, Mendy, Fernandinho, Bernabe, Doyle; Mahrez, Delap, Torres

Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Rico, Arter, L.Cook, Ofoborh, Brooks, King, Surridge

Carabao Cup live India: How to watch Man City vs Bournemouth live India?

The Man City vs Bournemouth live stream will be available for Indian viewers on the Jio TV app. The Manchester City vs Bournemouth live India telecast will be available on Colors Infinity HD. Fans in the US can watch the game on ESPN+. For in-match highlights and Manchester City vs Bournemouth live score updates, fans can keep tabs on their respective teams on social media.

Also Read: Mourinho Takes A Cheeky Dig At Zidane Over Bale's Move To Tottenham From Real Madrid

Man City vs Bournemouth prediction

According to our Man City vs Bournemouth prediction, the match will end in a victory for Manchester City. Manchester City emerged as winners the last time these two sides met, with City winning the Premier League clash 2-1. Man City have gotten the better of Bournemouth in recent times, outscoring them 30-5 in their last 10 encounters.

Image Credits: Manchester City Instagram, AFC Bournemouth Instagram