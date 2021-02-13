Man City Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live 

Pep Guardiola's Man City will square off against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, February 13. The Premier League clash between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM BST (11:00 PM IST). Here's a look at the Man City vs Tottenham team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch contest.

Man City vs Tottenham game preview

Man City are currently at the summit of the Premier League standings with 50 points from their 22 games. The Cityzens are five points clear of Manchester United in second, with a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's men have won their last 15 games across all competitions and also have the best defensive record in the league. City hammered Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield last week and then booked their place in the FA Cup quarterfinals with a win over Swansea City on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are in eighth place in the Premier League standings with 36 points, four points behind Liverpool in fourth. Jose Mourinho's men are currently in the midst of a crisis as they've lost four of their last five games across all competitions. Most recently, the North Londoners were dumped out of the FA Cup by Everton.

Man City vs Tottenham team news, injuries and suspensions

For Man City, Kevin De Bruyne is still unavailable due to a hamstring injury. Fernandinho is also likely to sit this one out due to a thigh injury. Guardiola is likely to make some changes to his starting line-up that recorded a win against Swansea in the FA Cup.

For Tottenham, Sergio Reguilón and Giovanni Lo Celso are unavailable due to injury. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are likely to start in attack for the visitors.

Man City vs Tottenham H2H and prediction

The H2H between these two teams makes for interesting reading ahead of Friday's clash. Spurs have won 63 games against Man City and lost the same number of games against the opponent in 162 previous meetings, while 36 games have ended in draws.

Given that Man City are currently in splendid form, our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for the hosts.

Premier League live: Where to watch Man City vs Tottenham?

In India, the live telecast of the game will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Man City vs Tottenham live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

