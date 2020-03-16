Paul Pogba Reportedly 'ready To Sign' New Manchester United Deal; Set To Step Up Recovery

Paul Pogba is reportedly set to return to be back in training with his Manchester United teammates as early as Tuesday. The Frenchman, who has struggled this season with an ankle injury, is expected to put in extra effort in training as he plans a return to action when the Premier League suspension ends. Multiple media outlets have further reported that Paul Pogba might be ready to sign a new contract with Manchester United after seeing an upturn of form from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Reflects On 'Black Mamba' Mentality Ahead Of Kobe Bryant Memorial

Paul Pogba transfer or Paul Pogba new contract at Man United?

If the rumour mill is to be believed, Paul Pogba was set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. The Frenchman had his fair share of issues on an off the field, with his agent Mino Raiola even criticising United for the handling of Paul Pogba. According to The Athletic, Pogba had already agreed to most of the personal terms in regards to a Real Madrid transfer.

However, the suspension of the major leagues across Europe due to the coronavirus outbreak means the summer transfer window could be delayed. With reports further suggesting the Euro 2020 could be postponed by one year, an injured Pogba might not have enough time on his hands to prove his mettle to Real Madrid or any top European club.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Putting In The Hard Yards Ahead Of Return From Injury For Manchester United

Paul Pogba transfer: Paul Pogba ready to sign new contract at Man United

While the coronavirus suspension could potentially scupper his move away from the club, Manchester United's recent form is touted to be another reason for Pogba's sudden change of heart. Pogba, who has stepped up his recovery in recent weeks, is reportedly impressed with Manchester United's run of form.

Also Read | Paul Pogba To Extend Man United Contract After Club's Recent Impressive Form: Report

The Red Devils are currently unbeaten in their previous 11 matches and have impressive results of late to boast, most notably the 2-0 win over Manchester City. The Athletic further delved into the fact that the hierarchy at the club still consider Pogba as one of the best players at Man United and are aware of his incredible 'Face Value' with respect to the commercial aspects.

United are reportedly set to trigger the one-year extension in Pogba's contract with multiple reports suggesting both parties can start negotiations over a renewal thereafter.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba dedicates 27th birthday to raise a fund against novel coronavirus

Also Read | Paul Pogba Would Stay At Man United If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves: Report