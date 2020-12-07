Man United Aim To Sign Ex-Spurs Defender Kieran Trippier From Atletico In Shock Transfer?

Man United transfer news has begun to circulate with the English team expected to make a shock move for former Tottenham Hotspur star and Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier. According to the Daily Telegraph, the Red Devils are expected to make a move for Kieran Trippier in January. Ole Gunnar Solkjaer wants to make new signings that will help bolster United’s defense and it is rumored that the English international has been identified as a key player on Man United's transfer bucket list.

Kieran Trippier to Man United?

It is rumored that Manchester United have started making plans for the upcoming transfer window and have Kieran Trippier as their top priority signing. The report suggested that Manchester United has been long-term admirers of the 30-year-old defender. It is believed that head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees him as an alternative to Aron Wan-Bissaka.

Replacement or Competition?

Kieran Trippier joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur for just £20 million in 2019 and has been with them for over 2 years. His contract runs for an additional year before the English star becomes a free agent. It is reported that Solskjaer does not have any concerns over Wan-Bissaka's ability. Rather, the Norwegian head coach is keen on bringing in some competition for the right-back position and views Trippier as an alternative addition to his team.

Wan-Bissaka is the first choice right-back and Manchester United right now and has often been the first name of the team sheet. He last featured during United’s 3-1 win against West Ham last Saturday night. The 3 points against West Ham helped Manchester United capture the fifth place with an additional game in hand for the Red Devils.

If Manchester United make an approach for him, the English outfit will find it extremely tricky to make Trippier come back to England. Trippier’s contract with Atletico Madrid runs until 2022 and the player looks to be extremely happy at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The England international has started all 10 league games for Diego Simone’s Atletico Madrid and has been a vital cog for the Spanish giants. Atletico Madrid are currently at the top of the LaLiga table with 26 points in 10 matches. Diego Simeone's side has 1 more point than Real Sociedad and has 2 more games in hand. Diego Simeone has often praised the performance of Kieran Tripper and the right-back also seems interested in extending his contract with Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United next face RB Leipzig in a must-win Champions League match on Tuesday. Anything other than a win will see the English side being demoted to the Europa League.

