Man United Could Have Signed Captain Harry Maguire For Meagre £15m In 2017: Report

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United broke the bank to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City in 2019. The England international, with a transfer fee of £80 million, became the most expensive defender in the world. However, a recent revelation suggests that the Red Devils could have signed him for a meagre amount in 2017.

Man United could have signed Harry Maguire for £15m

According to a report by The Telegraph, Man United were offered the opportunity to sign Harry Maguire for a reported fee of £15 million in 2017. The English centre-back was offered to Man United for £15 million in 2017 when he was with Hull City. But the Old Trafford outfit passed on the opportunity and he was subsequently roped in by Leicester City.

📝 — Manchester United were offered Harry Maguire for £15 million in 2017 #mufc #mujournal



[@TelegraphDucker] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) October 6, 2020

Interestingly, the Foxes paid £12 million as the transfer fee to seal the Harry Maguire transfer, which potentially rose to £17 million due to various add-ons. Just two seasons later, Man United were compelled to pay at least seven times the price quoted by Hull City. He was subsequently signed for a fee of £80 million, making him the most expensive defender in the world.

Harry Maguire's comparison with Virgil van Dijk

Back in 2017, Man United roped in Victor Lindelof from Benfica for a fee of £31 million. However, Harry Maguire's blistering performance for England during the 2018 FIFA World Cup paved way for his transfer to Old Trafford in 2019. Since his move to Man United, Harry Maguire has managed 59 appearances across all competitions, while also netting three goals along with an equal number of assists.

Moreover, Harry Maguire's comparison with Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has been the talk of the town since his famous move. Indeed, Man United had broken Virgil van Dijk's world-record transfer fee of £75 million from Southampton to land the then-Leicester City star.

Is Harry Maguire overrated?

Still not where we want to be performance wise buts it’s an important 3 points 💪🔴❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7wnGIUb9ne — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 26, 2020

Moreover, he was also named the captain of the club in his first season itself. But he has often be called out for his performances on the field, with several fans suggesting that Man United paid in excess to his valuation. Speaking to Sky Sports, Paul Merson had famously commented that the Harry Maguire transfer would turn out to be a futile business for the Red Devils.

Image courtesy: Harry Maguire Twitter