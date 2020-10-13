Man United's New Signing Facundo Pellistri Has 'rockstar' Godfather In Uruguay

Amongst the host of signings completed by Manchester United on deadline day included the arrival of young Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri from Club Atletico Penarol. The 18-year-old signed a five-year contract with the club, with the Pellistri transfer costing the club around €10 million. While not much was known about the young winger earlier, multiple media reports covering Man United transfer news have talked about the player in detail. The latest report by The Sun gives an interesting insight into Facundo Pellistri’s background, while also shedding light on his ‘rockstar’ godfather.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Juan Mata Rejects £18m-a-year Offer To Join Saudi Arabian Club

Premier League news: Who is Pellistri?

Facundo Pellistri is an 18-year-old winger who is regarded as one of Uruguay’s most promising youngsters. The youngster has been likened to Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala and predominantly plays on the right-wing. The attacker began his career with Club Atletico River Plate before joining Penarol. Reports covering Man United transfer news suggested that it was former United player Diego Forlan who advised the English club to complete a deal for the highly-rated winger.

Also Read: Rashford Most Trolled Premier League Player According To Research, Man United Fans React

Former Argentina midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme has also sung praises of Facundo Pellistri, calling him a ‘rascal’ of a player. While speaking about Pellistri, Riquelme admitted that while the youngster hasn’t played much, he is very talented and a ‘real rascal’ with the ball at his feet. The 42-year-old also claimed that there aren’t many players like Facundo Pellistri, who have the courage to be cheeky on the pitch.

Also Read: Amad Diallo's FIFA 21 Ratings Assessed Following Completion Of Man United Transfer

New Man United signing has a ‘rockstar’ godfather

Talking about Man United’s new signing, a report in The Sun revealed how the youngster has an Uruguayan Rockstar as a 'Godfather'. The man in question is famous singer Sebastian Teysera, who is reportedly Facundo Pellistri’s biggest fan. Sebastian Teysera is a 47-year-old singer, who is a household name in South America. The singer is famous for been associated with the band La Vela Puerca and has over 20 million views on YouTube.

Also Read: Pogba Opens Up On Real Madrid Dream With Man United Yet To Discuss Contract Extension

Video Credits: Pardelion Music

The relationship between Sebastian Teysera and Facundo Pellistri first came to light after the latter was backstage for one of La Vela Puerca’s famous stadium shows. Notably, Facundo Pellistri was celebrating his birthday on the occasion, with Sebastian Teysera memorably singing a ‘Happy Birthday’ rendition for his Godson with the crowd during the event. Speaking about his relationship with Teysera, the Man United player had once admitted that the famous singer has come to see him play in the past since he is a Peñarol fan.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram