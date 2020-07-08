Man United Spent More Than £1 Billion In Transfer Fees Before Mason Greenwood's Rise

Man United have spent heavily spent on transfers over the past decade, especially since legendary manager Alex Ferguson retired at the end of the 2012/2013 season. While the Red Devils, under Ed Woodward, have broken multiple transfer records over the years but have failed to mount a serious title challenge due to shoddy recruitment and dodgy managerial reigns. However, recent performances by Man United shed some light on a potentially bright future, as Ole Gunnar Solkjaer hopes to push Man United to the heights of his playing days. While Burno Fernandes, one of the new Man United signings this season, has been accredited with the upturn in fortunes, but a young Mason Greenwood has emerged as a key member at Old Trafford over the course of the season.

After spending more than £1 billion on Man United signings, Man United have found a gem for almost nothing

Man United are one of the richest clubs in world football and chief executive Ed Woodward has used the luxury to lure players to Old Trafford. However, many Man United signings over the past few years have failed to live up to their potential and the Red Devils now have found a home-grown superstar in academy graduate Mason Greenwood, who practically cost nothing. The 18-year-old was the star during Man United's come from behind victory against Bournemouth on Saturday, which marked the first time since 2011 that the first time Red Devils scored five at Old Trafford. Mason Greenwood scored the equaliser with a thumping left-foot finish in the first half, before restoring the two-goal advantage with a powerful shot of his supposedly weaker right foot.

Bruno Fernandes has been synonymous with Man United's unbeaten run before and after lockdown, as the Portuguese is yet to taste defeat in a Red Devil shirt. However, in Mason Greenwood, Man United have a 'freakish' talent, says former United striker Andy Cole, who lined up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his time at Old Trafford. Solskjaer, who earned the tag of a 'baby-face assassin' for his finishing prowess, claimed that Mason Greenwood was one of the best, if not the best finisher he's seen or worked with.

Top scoring players aged 21 or under in the Premier League this season:



🥇 M. Greenwood [8 — 921 minutes]

🥈 C. Pulisic [7 — 1291 minutes]

🥉 M. Mount [6 — 2519 minutes]



A frankly ridiculous talent. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tibBWxNfmo — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 4, 2020

The 18-year-old already has 15 goals across all competitions despite starting in just 18 games and adding 3 kg muscle during the three-month lockdown highlights his willingness to improve. Mason Greenwood has started the last three games for Man United along with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who both got on the scoresheet against Bournemouth to take their respective goal tally to 20 this season. Their fast-paced link-up play, coupled with Greenwood's ability to strike the ball clean as a whistle, makes the trio a deadly proposition for opposition defences. And at an average age of just 21, they are likely to get better.

(Image Credit: Mason Greenwood Twitter)