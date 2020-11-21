Tottenham Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

The standout fixture form Premier League’s Matchday 9 schedule sees Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are set to resume their iconic rivalry as Mourinho’s high-flying Tottenham take on Man City in a mouth-watering clash.

The Tottenham vs Man City live stream will begin on Saturday, November 21 at 11:00 pm IST. Here is our Tottenham vs Man City prediction, Tottenham vs Man City team news and Tottenham vs Man City live stream information.

Also Read: Premier League Fixtures, Schedule, Matchday 9 Preview As Mourinho And Guardiola Square Off

Tottenham vs Man City match preview

Tottenham are currently placed second in the table and could end the day at the top of the Premier League standings with a victory over Man City. Jose Mourinho’s men have been one of the most impressive sides this season, with Harry Kane playing some of the best football of his career. Spurs haven't lost a Premier League game since September and will be looking to make it four wins on the trot on Saturday.

Also Read: Tottenham's Gareth Bale Says He Feels "wanted" At Spurs In a Fresh Jibe At Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola on the other hand will be looking to celebrate a new contract with a victory over Jose Mourinho. The Man City boss has defeated the Portuguese tactician on 10 occasions, with the Catalan only beating Manuel Pellegrini more times. Man City have made an inconsistent start to the season and currently sit in 10th place with 12 points from seven games. Although they are unbeaten in five games, they have ended up on the losing side on their last two visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs Man City team news: Injury update

Tottenham: Matt Doherty is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Steven Bergwijn is back in contention after building up his fitness during the international break, while Erik Lamela is in the last period of recovery according to Mourinho. Harry Winks has returned with a little problem, according to the club’s website.

Also Read: Liverpool Transfer News: Reds To Beat Tottenham In Race To Sign Milan Skriniar In January

Man City: In what will be a big boost for the club’s fans, Pep Guardiola revealed that star duo Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling are back in training. Fernandinho will miss the game with a gastroenteritis problem, while Nathan Ake will be unavailable as well after injuring his hamstring during the international break.

Tottenham vs Man City team news: Probable playing 11

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Bale, Lo Celso, Son; Kane

Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Bale, Lo Celso, Son; Kane Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Torres, Jesus, Sterling

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City live in India?

The live telecast of the much-awaited game will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the Tottenham vs Man City live stream for fans who wish to watch the game online. For the latest updates and team news, fans can follow the team’s social media handles.

Also Read: Man City Fans React To Pep Guardiola's Contract Extension, Messi Rumours Intensify

Tottenham vs Man City prediction

According to our Tottenham vs Man City prediction, the match will end in a 2-2 draw.

Image Credits: Manchester City Instagram, Tottenham Instagram