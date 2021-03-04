Man United employee Accidentally Goes Live On Club’s IG Account, Over 36,000 Fans Tune In

On Wednesday afternoon, a Man United employee accidentally went live on the club's official Instagram account and had over 36,000 confused followers tuned in. While the live broadcast lasted for just over 30 seconds, fans were quick to react to the black screen and the strange noises that could be heard. Soon after the live broadcast ended, the clip was deleted from the account but plenty of netizens who caught the bizarre moment took to social media to express what they felt about the incident.

Man United employee broadcasts bizarre 30-second clip on Instagram live

On Wednesday, at around 12:46 PM UK time (6:16 PM IST), several Manchester United fans were left confused and mildly entertained when an employee apparently pocket-started a live video feed on the club’s Instagram page. Usually, several thousands of supporters would immediately flock to the channel to get some unexpected bonus footage; an interview with a player, perhaps, or a training drill being undertaken. However, on this occasion, it was rather more mundane and yet, for plenty, apparently equally enjoyable, as over 36,000 people tuned in to listen to an account administrator apparently making his lunch.

Training pitch visuals were replaced by a blurry and often entirely dark screen while the shouting of the players was replaced by the sound of a microwave clattering cutlery. Nevertheless, it didn’t stop the 36,000-odd fans from staying hooked. At one point, the live broadcast had over 37,000 viewers tuned in.

37,000 people are currently watching Man Utd’s accidental Instagram live.



Sounds like an admin is microwaving lunch and making a cup of tea. pic.twitter.com/Qqr1UaZ7H6 — Pete Evans (@PeteEvans87) March 3, 2021

Betfair's social media page admin Pete Evans was quick to highlight the bizarre Man United Instagram live broadcast and wrote on Twitter, "37,000 people are currently watching Man Utd’s accidental Instagram live. Sounds like an admin is microwaving lunch and making a cup of tea." In a follow-up post, he explained, "I echo every comment that says 'my worst nightmare', or 'I feel sick just thinking about it'. As a social media manager, it doesn't get much worse."

Fans on social media also had a laugh at the expense of the admin and Man United's recent results. One wrote, "Thank god the live broadcast didn't start when the admin was in the toilet." while another added, "Thie live broadcast was still more interesting than the recent Man United games".

Man United were held to a disappointed 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night. It was their third goalless draw in a row across all competitions and the result left them in second place in the Premier League standings, 14 points behind league leaders Man City.

Image Credits - Man United Instagram