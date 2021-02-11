Man United New Boy Amad Diallo Fined £42k By Italian FA For Using False Documents: Report

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United sealed Amad Diallo's move in the summer last year but he could join the club officially only in January this year. He is yet to mark his debut with the Red Devils but has already landed himself in trouble as he strives to win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's trust. The Ivory Coast starlet has been fined £42,000 for using false documents while immigrating to Italy back in 2015.

Amad Diallo's parents under scanner; Man United star used fake documents

Amad Diallo travelled to Italy in 2015 alongside his brother Hamed. The two initially settled in Parma even as Amad Diallo went on to stay on Serie A giants Atalanta's books for over five years. He was roped in by the Premier League outfit from Atalanta for a fee estimated at £37 million.

Amad Diallo has been fined £42,000 in Italy over allegations he used fake documents and bogus parents to move from Ivory Coast to Europe. [@ChrisWheelerDM] #mufc — RedReveal (@RedReveal) February 10, 2021

The prosecutors in the northern city of Parma launched an investigation into alleged irregularities in their arrival to the European country. A year ago, SunSport had revealed that the investigation centred around the allegations that the couple who brought the Diallo brothers into Italy weren't their real parents.

Amad Diallo not to face criminal charges

The report had claimed that the documents used by the couple to prove their parenthood over Amad Diallo and his brother were fake. The purported family had moved to Italy under the name 'Traore' on the Visa documents. But the Man United winger has since then ditched the surname.

During the course of the investigation, Amad and Hamed had their DNA samples taken. They were questioned by the police on the alleged irregularities along with other people thought to be involved in it. Notably, the two were below the age of 18 and hence no criminal charges can be levelled against them.

Amad Diallo fine amount estimated at £42,000

But the Italian Football Association isn't taking the matter lightly. The top football body of the country has decided to impose a fine of £42,000 after their own investigation confirmed irregularities. The verdict names their parents Traore Hamed Mamadou and Teher Marina Edwige Carine as the key conspirators.

"Other non-registered subjects (Traore Hamed Mamadou and Teher Marina Edwige Carine) carried out acts aimed at obtaining false or altered documents to circumvent the rules on entry into Italy and membership, as a non-EU citizen already residing in Italy," an Italian FA statement, as quoted by The Sun read.

Image courtesy: Amad Diallo Instagram