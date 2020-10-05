Barcelona Transfer News: Memphis Depay And Lyon Wait For Dembele's Move To Man United

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman's quest to sign Lyon striker Memphis Depay has been tested time and again over the past few weeks. Although it seemed a transfer would materialise soon after the departure of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid, things haven't been easy for the Catalan giants while negotiating for the Dutchman. Barcelona transfer news now hints that Memphis Depay's move to Barcelona depends entirely on Ousmane Dembele's situation at the Camp Nou.

Memphis Depay transfer complicated, but things are looking up

Speaking to Telefoot Chaine, Lyon sporting director Juninho admitted that the Memphis Depay transfer to Barcelona will materialise soon. Juninho asserted that the Lyon striker has an agreement with Barcelona, despite his contract with the Ligue 1 giants ending only next year.

Today was a good day! ☀️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/WrzJ8YVot9 — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) September 30, 2020

He insisted that there are very high possibilities of a Memphis Depay transfer to Barcelona in the final day of the summer transfer window. Monday, October 5, marks the end of the summer transfer window. Still, Juninho hopes that the striker will stay in France, which could bolster Lyon's efforts in the league.

Ousmane Dembele to United on deadline day a possibility

Barcelona transfer news suggests that the Memphis Depay transfer to Barcelona depends entirely on Ousmane Dembele's situation at the Camp Nou. The Frenchman has garnered interest from Manchester United, who are willing to sign him on a season-long loan. With Man United negotiating for Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona transfer news claims that the Catalan giants expect the Red Devils to sign him on a permanent deal.

Football transfer news: Cavani, Telles set to be announced as Man United players

Man United have signed just one player this summer - Donny van de Beek from Ajax. Although the club were close to agreeing a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, no concrete development is likely to take place on deadline day. Ousmane Dembele, therefore, is being considered the ideal alternative for the England international.

Man United will also complete the signings of Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles on deadline day. While the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) legend is set to join as a free agent, some reports claim that Man United will pay £13.5 million to FC Porto for the Brazilian full-back.

