Man United Transfer News LIVE: Smalling Bid Accepted; Romero And Dan James Left In Limbo

Despite a lack of arrivals this transfer window, Manchester United have sold several players this summer - either outright or on loan, despite mounting criticism from all quarters. Joining the list of Man United outgoings - Chris Smalling is set to join AS Roma on a permanent deal after the Red Devils agreed to sell him on the transfer deadline day.

Smalling to Roma announcement soon

According to a report by Italian website Calcio Mercato, Man United and AS Roma have come to terms for the sale of Chris Smalling. The Italian giants will pay £13.6 million for the centre-back. Smalling joined Roma on a season-long loan last summer, a deal that expired recently, forcing the player to return to England.

Manchester United have accepted AS Roma’s €15m bid for Chris Smalling. [@cmdotcom] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) October 5, 2020

Sky Sports have also confirmed the Smalling to Roma talks. The report claims that the defender himself urged the Old Trafford outfit to let him join Roma on a permanent deal, which has duly been fulfilled by the Red Devils. The 30-year-old is reported to have settled well in the Italian capital, which acted as an enabler on continuing with the Serie A giants.

Premier League transfers: Sergio Romero to continue as a third-choice goalkeeper?

Despite the Smalling to Roma negotiations now complete, several other players face an uncertain future at Old Trafford. The Man United goalkeeper, who now sees himself move down the pecking order due to the arrival of Dean Henderson, was linked with a move to Everton.

After Everton's victory against Brighton the past weekend, Toffees fans began demanding that Carlo Ancelotti proceed with the signing of Sergio Romero. Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford's blunder could have cost Ancelotti valuable three points, but his team bounced back to defeat Brighton 4-2. The howler compelled the fans to demand Romero's signing.

Premier League transfers: Daniel James' move to Leeds fails

Besides, youngster Daniel James was linked with a move to Leeds United, with Marcelo Bielsa keen on signing him. However, recent reports in the British media suggest that Leeds United have given up on their pursuit to sign the 22-year-old this summer after failing to reach a breakthrough while negotiating with the Old Trafford outfit.

The player was dropped from the squad to play Brighton last week, for the first time, by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Either way, the Wales international was against a departure this summer and is reported to have resisted any attempts from the club to sell him. Indeed, he joined the club just summer and looks to succeed with the Red Devils.

Image courtesy: Sergio Romero/ Chris Smalling/ Daniel James Instagram