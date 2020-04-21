When David De Gea Wooed Spanish Football As Teenager At Atletico Madrid Before Man United

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is widely renowned as one of the best goalkeepers in world football. However, there was strong controversy as to why would the great Sit Alex Ferguson opted to purchase the Spaniard from Atletico Madrid in 2011 to replace the outgoing Edwin van der Sar. De Gea impressed during his two-year stint as the first-choice goalkeeper for LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, which eventually landed him a move to Old Trafford.

De Gea's Atletico Madrid youth career

De Gea joined the Atletico Madrid youth team at a tender age of 13. The youngster quickly moved up the ranks and signed his first professional contract with the LaLiga club in 2008 soon after De Gea turned 17. The contract tied De Gea at Atletico Madrid until 2011.

De Gea Atletico Madrid senior career: LaLiga debut

At 18, De Gea made his debut for Atletico Madrid on September 30, 2009 in a 2-0 Champions League away defeat against Porto. Just three days later, De Gea was handed his LaLiga debut against Real Zaragoza and conceded a penalty early on in the game but redeemed himself by saving the spot-kick as Atleti won the game 2-1. With a few splendid displays, De Gea was tipped to leave Atletico Madrid in January 2010 and succeed Edwin van Der Sar at Manchester United as the Dutchman was set to retire in 2011. However, in 2010, De Gea signed a contract extension with the La Liga side that kept him at the Spanish capital until 2013.

De Gea Atletico Madrid honours

Having become the first-choice goalkeeper at the LaLiga club, De Gea was brimming with confidence and aided the Rojiblancos to win the 2010 UEFA Europa League title starting in a 2-1 win over Fulham in the final. De Gea also began the following season with optimism and helped Atleti win the UEFA SuperCup saving a late penalty in the process. Following stellar displays between the sticks, De Gea was courted by Manchester United in the summer of 2011. Here is a compilation of De Gea saves for Atletico Madrid in the LaLiga:

De Gea Atletico Madrid to Manchester United move

In 2011, David de Gea's move from Atletico Madrid to Manchester United broke the transfer record for the most expensive goalkeeper moving to England. In 115 appearances for Atletico, De Gea managed 30 clean sheets. Manchester United splashed £18.9 million for the services of the goalkeeper. Since moving to Old Trafford, De Gea won the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

