Man United Fans Mock Arteta For Recent Comments, Claim 'Plagiarism' Of Moyes' Statement

Premier League outfit Arsenal have had a below-par campaign under Mikel Arteta this season. The club's struggle could be comprehended from the fact that the Gunners would not qualify for either the Champions League or the Europa League if the Premier League were to conclude at this point in time. Prior to his side's clash with Burnley on Sunday, the manager spelt out some much-needed improvements for his side. But Manchester United fans have targetted the Spaniard, accusing him of plagiarising former boss David Moyes's comments.

Man United fans troll Mikel Arteta for plagiarising David Moyes' comments

Arsenal will take on Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor. And Arteta, in the pre-match presser, expected a better performance from his side despite their thrilling victory over Leicester City last week. The manager stated, "Arsenal must improve in a number of areas, including passing, creating chances and defending."

But he is now being mocked by Man United fans on social media. A Twitter user, Scott Patterson, drew a glaring comparison between Arteta's words to those of former Red Devils boss Moyes. Notably, Moyes who is currently at the helm at West Ham United had mentioned the same words, literally, in 2013, while he was with Man United.

One of the fans mocked Arteta, insisting that the Arsenal manager was aspiring to emulate Moyes' stint with West Ham United - becoming a mid-table team. Interestingly, Arsenal currently sit 10th in the Premier League standings having racked up 37 points in 26 games. Notably, Moyes' stint with Man United was massively criticised, to say the least. At the time of his sacking, the Red Devils were languishing at the seventh spot in the Premier League standings, with fans now comparing a similar struggle for Arteta's Arsenal.

Arteta linked with move to Barcelona

Despite his struggle with the Emirates-based outfit, the former assistant to Man City manager Pep Guardiola has garnered attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe. According to Catalan Radio, the Gunners boss could be on his way to Camp Nou next summer. His exceptional relationship with former Barcelona president Joan Laporta is being touted as the key reason for the rumours.

Laporta is currently the front runner for the highest office at Barcelona after Josep Maria Bartomeu stepped down in October last year. And the former Barcelona president prefers to have Arteta at Camp Nou, instead of current boss Ronald Koeman, under whom the club have endured a mixed campaign.

Arteta comments on Barcelona rumours

And Arteta was quizzed about his thoughts on the media reports linking him with a move to Barcelona. "There is always going to speculation when there are elections in Barcelona. It's a huge team. Obviously, I was raised there as a player and they're always going to be linked. I'm fully focused on the job that I have to do here, and we have a lot to do. I'm really enjoying it," said Arteta.

