Nigeria's New Nike Home Kit Sends Fans Buzzing With Its Spectacular Design

The 2020 Super Eagles collection has once again sent fans buzzing after pictures emerged of the new Nigeria home kit. Nigeria partnered with Nike ahead of the 2018 World Cup to deliver the Naija collection which broke sales records in the run-up to the tournament in Russia. The jersey became a fan favourite and now, a 'new Swoosh’ design is all set to replace the beloved Naija design.

New Nigeria Nike kit has fans buzzing

According to the buzz that is being created, it appears the new jersey has outdone the previous design, which in itself was touted as one of the most exciting kit designs ever. Nike has explained how the ‘Swoosh’ designs have been made and said that the design follows in the footsteps of the Naija collection, inspired by local fabric and infused with a traditional aesthetic.

Earlier in February, Nike had released an official statement regarding the new home kit saying: " In 2018, Naija changed the game with a collection for the ages that set a new standard for how Nike approaches federation design. In 2020, Nigeria picks up right where they left off with a home kit that fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe with modern football design." The apparel giants said that the Nigeria home kit's pattern is hand-drawn and symbolic of Nigerian heritage. Nigeria’s crest is placed centrally on the chest with a Swoosh underneath it.

Nigeria home kit to be unveiled at 2021 AFCON qualifiers

Nigeria are set to wear the home design during the qualifying campaign for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 World Cup, with fans once again ecstatic with the design. A lot of the fans believe that the new Nigeria kit is far better than the record-setting one from 2018. Nike Football received 3 million pre-orders for that kit in 2018 and the dates for the upcoming jersey are soon to be revealed. The jersey was already expected to be out but the coronavirus pandemic pushed those plans behind.

Nigeria's kit is way better than their old one 🔥 — nectopapi 🌴 (@Viruban) September 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Nike kit for away games has also been received well, although it hasn't received as much hype as the Nigeria home kit. The away kit is inspired by Onaism, a traditional artistic movement central to Nigerian design and craft represented in the trim details.

Image courtesy: Nike.com