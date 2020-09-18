Man United Fans Want Ambani To Purchase Club As #GlazersOut Trends On Social Media

'Glazers Out' season is back as Man United fans have taken social media by storm demanding the ouster of the club's owners. The Glazers family have been owners of the Premier League giants for close to 15 years but fans claim the family has used the Red Devils as a means to bag profit and have invested very little since their takeover. Man United supporters have been visibly frustrated by their owners after the lack of transfer activity this season, and while 'Glazers Out' has been trending on social media, a section of fans have pleaded Mukesh Ambani to make a bid for the club.

Ambani net worth: Man United fans want Indian business tycoon to take over club as 'Glazers Out' trends

Man United are all set to kick off their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on Saturday at Old Trafford. While a new campaign breeds new optimism, fans have grown frustrated with the club's lack of activity in the summer, with only Donny van de Beek joining the club from Ajax. With supporters confined to their homes amidst the pandemic, many have taken to social media to voice their displeasure regarding the running of the club. With "Glazers Out" trending on Twitter, many Man United fans from India have pleaded with business tycoon Mukesh Ambani to make a bid for the Red Devils.

@IMGReliance can you ask Mr. Ambani to buy Manchester United and manage it like they manage Mumbai Indians? I'm sure all Man Utd fans in India will use Jio for the rest of their life.

Thank you. — Sleepy Head. (@VaridAeron) September 17, 2020

Enough is Enough!

It's time for this club to get back where it belongs (AT THE TOP). We've had enough of your dictatorship. Fans are the loudest voice of a football club.

*GET OUT* of my club!#GlazerOutWoodwardOut #GlazersOut #WoodwardOut #GlazerOutWoodwardOutJudgeOut #LUHG pic.twitter.com/ZUeFe66ckA — Tanmay_United (@thetanmayarora) September 17, 2020

Net Worth of Mukesh Ambani : 80 Billion

Net Worth of Glazers : 4 Billion

Net Worth of Manchester United : 4 Billion



I promise to buy every Jio product for the rest of my life if Mukesh Bhai buys United.#GlazersOut #AmbaniIN pic.twitter.com/2TEN41pO08 — Pulkit 🔰 (@OleTrain) September 16, 2020

"#AmbaniIN" made waves on Twitter this week. Many fans pointed towards the Ambani net worth, which is a staggering $88.3 billion according to Forbes. The Ambani net worth is approximately 20 times that of the Glazers family, who have a net worth in the region of $4.7 billion.

Ambani's net worth makes him very much capable of purchasing Man United. The Premier League giants are valued at $3.9 billion. The business mogul has invested in sports teams in the past and is the owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Mumbai Indians. The franchise is the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won four titles in 12 seasons so far.

Man United transfer latest: Sancho transfer unlikely, Red Devils eye Ismaila Sarr

Man United's pursuit of a Jadon Sancho transfer is likely to go down to the wire, and the Red Devils have turned their attention towards Ismaila Sarr and David Brooks. The duo was relegated from the Premier League last season but could make a surprise move to Old Trafford as Man United eye quick fixes before the end of the transfer window. Both wingers are expected to cost Man United a fee in the region of £30 million, much lesser than the £108 million quoted for a Jadon Sancho transfer.

(Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com, Man United Instagram)