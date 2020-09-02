Sancho To Man United Still On? Red Devils Hope To Seal £108m Deal Despite Impasse

The Jadon Sancho to Man United transfer saga is far from over despite the impasse in talks between the two parties. The Dortmund star has been the source of Man United transfer news headlines over the past few months, as the Red Devils and the Bundesliga giants negotiated extensively only for the deal to break down. While Dortmund remain adamant on their asking price, Man United have switched to other targets, having agreed a deal to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Jadon Sancho to Man United? Red Devils still hopeful of sealing £108m Sancho transfer

While Man United have been dealt major blows in their pursuit of a Jadon Sancho transfer, they remain confident on agreeing on a deal with Dortmund this summer. The Bundesliga side remain adamant that the Sancho to Man United deal will only go through if the Red Devils match their £108 million (€120m) valuation of the player. The Old Trafford hierarchy had previously submitted a £70 million fee upfront, with the deal potentially rising to £110m. While personal terms are not a roadblock for the Sancho transfer, Dortmund demand more money upfront which the Red Devils refused to cough up.

The noises around #mufc indicate the club will not stop at Donny van de Beek. Negotiations for Jadon Sancho are exhausting, but hope remains #mulive [@TheAthleticUK] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 1, 2020

While talks on the Jadon Sancho transfer have stalled, the Red Devils remain confident on completed the deal according to Man United transfer news by The Sun. The Premier League outfit believe that Sancho to Man United deal could happen if the Dortmund star forces a return to England. Both Man United and Dortmund are eager for the 20-year-old to make a statement on his intentions with the 20-year-old tight-lipped on his future so far. The Bundesliga giants remain confident on keeping the England international at Signal Iduna Park for another season, and sporting director Michael Zorc revealed that the 20-year-old had secretly signed a contract extension with the Black and Yellows.

Man United transfer news: Sancho to United on hold as Red Devils eye other reinforcements

With the Sancho to Man United deal on hold, the Red Devils have swiftly moved to seek other targets before the 2020-21 Premier League season. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man United have completed an initial €40m move for Durch playmaker Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The Red Devils are keen on RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano according to ESPN's Mark Ogden, with the French defender having a release clause of €42m that can be triggered at the end of the 2020-21 season. The Red Devils are linked with a move for Jack Grealish if the Sancho transfer falls through, with both teams having held talks over a potential £80m deal.

(Image Courtesy: Black and Yellow Instagram)