Man United Forward Marcus Rashford Makes Donations To Homeless Charities

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in the month of October started a Christmas campaign to support his city's biggest front-line services for young people who were homeless. Rashford teamed up with department store Selfridges for the In-Box campaign and worked with some of Manchester's most prominent homeless charities including Barnabus, Centrepoint and Lifeshare. According to reports, the idea behind the charity was for members of the public to prepare shoeboxes filled with essential items such as gloves, hats, deodorants, thermals, toothpaste and torches.

Five days before Christmas, Rashford also personally delivered 300 boxes of Centrepoint. The organisation also took to Instagram where they wrote, “We believe that sport has the power to positively transform young lives”. In another post, Rashford also wrote, “I'm extremely proud of where I'm from and also extremely proud of how much people in this city care. So happy and grateful for all the support everyone gave to #intheboxmanchester to help make a difference”. He further also added, “Could never have dreamed this would take off the way it did when I launched it. Been overwhelmed by all the love and support shown by this city for #intheboxmanchester”.

Netizens applaud

In a recent tweet, Rashford also gave a nod to his family's roots and paid tribute to his grandmother, as he sent donations over to Saint Kitts, West Indies, before Christmas day. Many of his fans even applauded him for his great work. One netizen wrote, “Great work - keep it up. It defines you as a person," while another added: "You are something special Rashford”. Another fan also wrote, “Forever in awe of this great city, what a lad”.

My Nana Cillian Henry lived on the island before she passed away and it means a lot to us to be able to do this in her memory ❤️



Hope everyone in St Kitts has a great new year! x MR pic.twitter.com/EMmkcPWC6Y — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 30, 2019

We are all proud of you Marcus and I'm sure she'll be watching over you every day and be proud herself.



♥️ — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonWay) December 30, 2019

You are blessed big man...never forget your roots ...blessed are those who help the less privileged...amen — Osahon patrick (@patrickunited) December 30, 2019

