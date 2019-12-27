Marcus Rashford Draws Comparison With Cristiano Ronaldo After Towering Header Vs Newcastle

Manchester United defeated Newcastle United in the Premier League on December 26, 2019, with a 4-1 scoreline. Marcus Rashford scored for the Red Devils, thus inviting appreciation from the club and the fans as he recorded his 11th goal in the Premier League this season. Rashford scored a thumping header in the 41st minute of the match from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has again compared Rashford to former Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is known for towering headers.

Not quite @Cristiano jumping levels yet but working on it 😅💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/ggascWaONb — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 26, 2019

Also Read | Marcus Rashford's Brother Trolls Jose Mourinho After Spurs Lose To Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is a physical specimen according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Marcus Rashford as a physical specimen. According to the manager, the player was looking after himself well and was working hard in the gym. Solskjaer spent four seasons with Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford and he still remembers him as a boy that used to head the ball quite well when he was close to the goal and now he feels that there are similarities between Rashford and Ronaldo.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Challenges Marcus Rashford To Emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's Performance

Marcus Rashford has been frequently compared with Cristiano Ronaldo

Marcus Rashford has been frequently compared with Cristiano Ronaldo because of his free-kick technique. However, Solskjaer believes that Rashford could have the same impact that Ronaldo had at Old Trafford. It is believed that Solskjaer had also challenged Rashford to emulate the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s performance for the Old Trafford side.

Also Read | Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford Lends Much Needed Support To Jofra Archer

Marcus Rashford has attributes to become a top player, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

At the age of 22, Marcus Rashford has scored 60 goals in 195 games for United. At the same age, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored 44 goals in 175 appearances. Solskjaer commented that it was very easy to compare the two players. He added that Rashford had every chance in the world to become a top player.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Turns 22: A Look At The Young Striker's Career Path

Manchester United will next play against Burnley in the Premier League

Anthony Martial scored a brace against Newcastle United, while Mason Greenwood also scored once. The victory against Newcastle means that United are now seventh on the Premier League table with 28 points. They are four points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea. Solskjaer’s side will next play against Burnley on Saturday, December 28, 2019 (December 29) in the Premier League.