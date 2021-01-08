Who Is Amad Diallo? Why Did Man United Sign Highly-rated Atalanta Teenager In £37m Deal?

Manchester United have officially announced the arrival of Amad Diallo from Atalanta as their latest addition to the squad in the Red Devils' bid to challenge for the Premier League title. The Amad Diallo transfer agreement was fulfilled in the summer with the Champions League quarter-finalists in a £37million deal for the 18-year-old. The Red Devils have paid big money for the winger, who has mustered only 24 minutes of first-team action, but Solskjaer and his coaching staff believe that the Ivorian will be a worthy addition to the side.

Who is Amad Diallo? Man United's latest recruit, first player to be signed under GBE

Amad Diallo is the first player to be signed and registered in the UK under the new post-Brexit transfer regulations. The 18-year-old obtained a GBE (Governing Body Exemption) from the FA before applying for a UK visa due to the new norms in place. The Atalanta youngster had travelled to Rome last week for the same, and the process has now been completed with Man United having announced his arrival. Man United have completed a deal worth an initial £19 million, with a potential £18 million in add-ons, a significant fee for a player who has managed to play just 35 minutes this season.

Signed ✍️

Sealed 🤝

Delivered 👋



We are 𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙙 to confirm @AmadDiallo79's transfer to United has been finalised!#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 7, 2021

Amad Diallo to Man United: What does the Atalanta youngster offer?

However, Man United expect big things from Diallo, who has been scouted by the Red Devils scouts since 2016. Man United’s head of academy recruitment and chief scouts had all placed positive reports and United acted after a loan to Parma fell through. The 18-year-old is expected to directly join the first-team squad, unlike fellow summer deadline signing Facundo Pellistri, who has been plying his trade with the U23s, waiting for his chance. Diallo is the first out and out right winger at Old Trafford since the days of Angel Di Maria.

I can not wait to start🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/n0gGrIQGgc — Amad🇨🇮 (@Amaddiallo79) January 7, 2021

Diallo is naturally left-footed and has lightning-quick acceleration, coupled with his change of pace and a surprisingly mature understanding of his body. The 18-year-old can easily pick the ball up with his back to a defender before leaving them for dead on the turn. The 18-year-old can beat his man with a bag of neat tricks including stepovers, nutmegs or just raw pace, and has the creative skills to create chances for fellow forwards. Diallo is adept at delivering either lofted crosses and drilled in balls from outside and is more of a creative winger than an out and out goal scorer. His more orthodox skills could help left-sided forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, along with right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Diallo could be thrown into first-team action straightway as reports suggest that the 18-year-old will not have to quarantine as he was part of Atalanta's bio bubble. The Red Devils are set to face Watford in the FA Cup on Saturday, and Diallo could be named on the bench for the same, as a starting berth will be too much to ask for the 18-year-old who has just moved to a new country. Nonetheless, with games coming thick and fast for Solskjaer's side, one can expect him to make his debut in the near future, and add a much-needed impetus to the Man United attack.

(Image Courtesy: Atalanta Instagram)