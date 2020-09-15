Man United Have No Plans To Use Buy-back Clause For Memphis Depay Amid Barcelona Deal

Spanish giants Barcelona's attempt to sign Olympique Lyon striker Memphis Depay will not be hindered by Manchester United's purported buy-back clause. Memphis Depay's contract with Lyon includes a buy-back option for Man United. Meanwhile, Barcelona are keen on landing the Netherlands international to replace Luis Suarez who has been linked with a move to Serie A champions Juventus.

Man United transfer news: Club not to activate the buy-back clause

According to several British media reports, Man United will not exercise the buy-back clause to avoid posing any threat in the Memphis Depay to Barcelona transfer. Memphis Depay was roped in by Man United in 2015. However, he could not fulfil the expectations of the Old Trafford hierarchy and had to leave after just two seasons in the Premier League.

Former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is keen on bringing in Memphis Depay to Barcelona. The two have worked together with the national team and are accustomed well. The Lyon striker will travel to Spain in the next few days to undergo his medical, suggests Barcelona transfer news. If things work according to schedule, then he could well be available for Barcelona's opening LaLiga game against Villarreal on September 27.

Barcelona transfer news: Luis Suarez to Juventus?

Amid the Memphis Depay to Barcelona talks, the club look to sell Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan international was set to join Juventus, but a deal looks unlikely at the moment. Suarez's future at the club will play an instrumental role in ensuring the transfer of Memphis Depay to Barcelona.

Man United transfer news: Solskjaer wants Bale

TalkSPORT reports that Man United will not activate the buy-back clause that they had inserted during his move to Lyon in 2017. Despite Depay's sensational run of form the previous season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not view the striker an important aspect of his plan. Instead, he is keen on landing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The Man United transfer news also suggests that Man United could turn their attention to agree to a loan deal for Gareth Bale. The Welshman has also confirmed his interest in returning to the Premier League while speaking to Sky Sports. Besides, Dortmund's stand on Sancho's transfer fee could also facilitate the Bale transfer to Old Trafford. The Welshman is aware of the fact that he will not get sufficient game time under manager Zidane Zidane and hence is open to a move away from Bernabeu.

Image courtesy: Lyon Instagram