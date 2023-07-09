Will Erik ten Hag continue with Harry Maguire as Man United's captain? Here's what we know

Manchester United will have a shot at the Premier League title next season. The Red Devils didn't meet the demands which were required to lift the title last season as Manchester City went away again with the silverware. United already brought in Mason Mount from Chelsea and are expected to sign a few more this summer. Erik ten Hag managed to lif the Carabao Cup title in his maiden season and will seek to lay his hand on the most coveted trophy next season.

Will Harry Maguire remain a captain next season?

As per several reports, the Manchester United manager is ready to strip Harry Maguire from the captaincy. Maguire played second fiddle to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane last season as he only made eight starts in the English top flight. The situation is unlikely to change next term and Maguire might no longer be the United captain.

Bruno Fernandes was in charge of the leadership role when Maguire didn't play last campaign and the Portuguese midfielder is expected to be handed the charge officially this upcoming season. Fernandes has been the most consistent player since his arrival at the club and he will take a more prominent role next season.

What will be Harry Maguire's role next season?

Ten Hag also used Luke Shaw as a centre-back in a number of games which would further complicate Maguire's role. England manager Gareth Southgate has been an avid admirer of the player but recently made it clear the situation regarding Maguire's situation is quite concerning.

“Inevitably it’s not a situation that can continue forever. We’ve got - in Marc Guehi, Lewis Dunk, Tyrone Mings - players who are playing well without the same experiences of club European football or international football But we’ve got to keep searching for competition in that area of the pitch.”, said Gareth Southgate

Maguire has reportedly also been put up for sale if a suitable offer comes but his staggering wage would be a stumbling block. The English international is currently the most expensive defender s United paid £85 million to Leicester City to avail of his service. It would be hard for the Premier League outfit to recover the entire amount and they would have to let go of the player by accepting a much lower fee as it stands.