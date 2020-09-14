Man United Owners Have TAKEN OUT a Whopping £89 Million From The Club Over Five Years

A report this week has claimed that Premier League giants Man United have paid their owners, the Glazer family, a whopping £89 million over a five-year period since 2014-15. This report also confirms that the Man United owners have invested the least amount of funds into the club amongst all the current 20 teams in the Premier League. The United faithful have constantly voiced their opinions about their unpopular owners with various 'Love United, Hate Glazers' banners during games at Old Trafford and are bound to be even more frustrated with the Glazer family after it was revealed they have taken around £89m from the club.

Seven clubs have benefited from more than £100m funding from their owners in the last 5 years. #CFC lead the way with £440m, followed by #EFC £299m, #AVFC £193m, #FFC £186m, #BHAFC £160m, #MCFC £142m and #WWFC £131m. On the other hand, #MUFC have paid £89m to their owners. pic.twitter.com/yUXsqiXbmQ — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) September 14, 2020

Man United owners invested the least amount of funds among current 20 Premier League clubs over a five-year period

According to analysis from football finance blogger Swiss Ramble, Man United have the worst personal investment record in the Premier League. The report shows the financing the 20 Premier League clubs have received over the last years from either their wealthy owners or bankers since 2014-15. The analysis read: "Over the past five years, seven PL clubs have benefited from more than £100m funding from their respective owners while on the other hand, Manchester United have paid £89m to their owners" Roman Abramovich's Chelsea topped the list for funding from owners among the other 20 PL clubs having pumped in a staggering £440 million over the past five seasons.

In terms of total financing, two clubs have received by far the most in the last 5 years, namely #THFC £521m and #CFC £433m, followed by #EFC £256m, #AVFC £224m and #FFC £186m. In stark contrast, #MUFC and #AFC had significant net cash outflows with £169m and £101m respectively. pic.twitter.com/CUNYpZa3mG — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) September 14, 2020

Another chart also showed that Man United were at the bottom of the league in terms of overall investment received, having a significant net cash outflow of £161m. Only six other clubs - Arsenal, Aston Villa, West Brom, Southampton, Newcastle United and Burnely - had seen a net cash outflow in that five-season period. In terms of total financing, Tottenham Hotspur (£521m) and Chelsea (£433m) have received the most amount through cash inflows.

Man United issues with Glazer family: Glazer family net worth

Even with the Man United owners taking out £89m from the club, the 20-time English champions are still one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, raking in billions through merchandising, sponsorship and partnerships with companies across the globe. However, with United not having won a league title since 2013, most fans believe that the club needs financial backing to move forward and win major titles. With the Glazer family taking money out of the club, it fails to give United some much-needed spending power in the transfer market. According to reports from Forbes, the Glazer family net worth is an estimated $4.7 billion.

